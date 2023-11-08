Netherlands to Supply Israel With F-35 Spare Parts Despite War Crime Risks

International
The Dutch government will continue to supply spare parts for Israel's F-35 fighter jets following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, despite official warnings about possible violations of international humanitarian law, including war crimes, Dutch newspaper NRC reported, citing government sources.
Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot and Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher were reportedly informed in mid-October of the upcoming shipment of spare parts for the Israeli F-35s. The ministry's lawyers warned that Israel could be violating the laws of war, as it has already used F-35s to bomb Gaza. But blocking the delivery could seriously damage relations with both Israel and the United States, the media reported. The Dutch Foreign Ministry told the newspaper that the export of goods to international partners in the F-35 program was "not restricted." On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 people in Israel and over 10,000 in the Gaza Strip.
13:01 GMT 08.11.2023
The Dutch government will continue to supply spare parts for Israel's F-35 fighter jets following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, despite official warnings about possible violations of international humanitarian law, including war crimes, a Dutch newspaper reported, citing government sources.
Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot and Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher were reportedly informed in mid-October of the upcoming shipment of spare parts for the Israeli F-35s.
The ministry's lawyers warned that Israel could be violating the laws of war, as it has already used F-35s to bomb Gaza. But blocking the delivery could seriously damage relations with both Israel and the United States, the media reported.
The Dutch Foreign Ministry told the newspaper that the export of goods to international partners in the F-35 program was "not restricted."
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 people in Israel and over 10,000 in the Gaza Strip.
