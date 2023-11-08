https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/netherlands-to-supply-israel-with-f-35-spare-parts-despite-war-crime-risks---reports-1114817904.html

Netherlands to Supply Israel With F-35 Spare Parts Despite War Crime Risks

Netherlands to Supply Israel With F-35 Spare Parts Despite War Crime Risks

The Dutch government will continue to supply spare parts for Israel's F-35 fighter jets following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, despite official warnings about possible violations of international humanitarian law, including war crimes, Dutch newspaper NRC reported, citing government sources.

2023-11-08T13:01+0000

2023-11-08T13:01+0000

2023-11-08T13:15+0000

hamas

israel

f-35

gaza strip

netherlands

military cooperation

fighter jet

palestine-israel conflict

palestine

israeli-palestinian conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107640/39/1076403932_0:60:1025:636_1920x0_80_0_0_0cbee6b861c2a1edcb7696af5a505ab5.jpg

Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot and Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher were reportedly informed in mid-October of the upcoming shipment of spare parts for the Israeli F-35s. The ministry's lawyers warned that Israel could be violating the laws of war, as it has already used F-35s to bomb Gaza. But blocking the delivery could seriously damage relations with both Israel and the United States, the media reported. The Dutch Foreign Ministry told the newspaper that the export of goods to international partners in the F-35 program was "not restricted." On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 people in Israel and over 10,000 in the Gaza Strip.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/israel-admits-possessing-nukes-in-threats-to-use-them-against-gaza---irans-atomic-chief-1114813075.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/gaza-hospital-missile-blast-leaves-trail-of-blood--tears-1114278410.html

israel

gaza strip

netherlands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli f-35, fighter jets, israeli air force, netherlands-israel relations, netherlands-us relations, military cooperation, war crimes, wartime crimes, israeli war crimes, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths