Netherlands to Continue Supplying F-35 Parts to Israel Despite War Crime Risks - Reports

The Netherlands will continue to supply spare parts for Israel's F-35 fighter jets despite official warnings about possible violations of international humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip.
2023-11-24T02:42+0000
Dutch newspaper NRC reported earlier this month, citing government sources, that the Dutch government will continue to supply spare parts to Israel despite the ministry's lawyers warning that Israel could be violating the laws of war, as it has already used F-35s to bomb Gaza. NL Times cited the ministers as telling in the letter to the Dutch parliament that the Netherlands would continue to supply spare parts to Israel as there was no evidence that Israel's F-35s were involved in violations of humanitarian law. The ministers also said the transit of the United States' parts was necessary as Israel is also threatened by Iran, among other countries. The Dutch parliament was due to discuss the war in the Gaza Strip and the transit of spare parts for Israeli F-35 jets with ministers on Thursday afternoon, as some parties oppose their delivery, the report said. On Wednesday, Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas confirmed that they had agreed to a four-day ceasefire in Gaza, with the cessation of all hostilities and the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners. The Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the truce would begin on Friday. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing around 1,200 people and abducting over 200 others in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel.On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,200 people in Israel and over 14,800 in the Gaza Strip.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Netherlands will continue to supply spare parts for Israel's F-35 fighter jets despite official warnings about possible violations of international humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip.
Dutch newspaper NRC reported earlier this month, citing government sources, that the Dutch government will continue to supply spare parts to Israel despite the ministry's lawyers warning that Israel could be violating the laws of war, as it has already used F-35s to bomb Gaza.
NL Times cited the ministers as telling in the letter to the Dutch parliament that the Netherlands would continue to supply spare parts to Israel as there was no evidence that Israel's F-35s were involved in violations of humanitarian law. The ministers also said the transit of the United States' parts was necessary as Israel is also threatened by Iran, among other countries.
"Stopping the supply of F-35 parts to Israel would impose restrictions on Israel’s ability to deploy the aircraft in the context of these regional threats ... "Based on current information about the Isrealy F-35 deployment, it cannot be determined that the F-35s are involved in serious violations of international humanitarian law," the report quoted the letter.
The Dutch parliament was due to discuss the war in the Gaza Strip and the transit of spare parts for Israeli F-35 jets with ministers on Thursday afternoon, as some parties oppose their delivery, the report said.
On Wednesday, Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas confirmed that they had agreed to a four-day ceasefire in Gaza, with the cessation of all hostilities and the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners. The Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the truce would begin on Friday
On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing around 1,200 people and abducting over 200 others in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel.
On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,200 people in Israel and over 14,800 in the Gaza Strip.