https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/south-korea-urges-us-to-boost-defense-cooperation-after-norths-satellite-launch-1115187331.html

South Korea Urges US to Boost Defense Cooperation After North's Satellite Launch

South Korea Urges US to Boost Defense Cooperation After North's Satellite Launch

South Korean navy chief Adm. Yang Yong-mo urged his US counterpart Adm. Lisa Franchetti on Friday to further enhance the countries' cooperation in defense amid alleged security threats posed by North Korea.

2023-11-24T11:47+0000

2023-11-24T11:47+0000

2023-11-24T11:47+0000

military

lisa franchetti

south korea

north korea

koreas

uss carl vinson

military cooperation

korean peninsula

us navy

south korean navy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/18/1115187508_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_6522c5774bb817fbcc5c2137198d4a0d.jpg

Yang and Franchetti met for talks aboard the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier at a naval base in Busan, 320 kilometers (199 miles) southeast of Seoul, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported. On Tuesday, North Korea successfully carried out the previously announced launch of its Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite and announced plans to launch several more satellites in a "short span of time." Following the launch, South Korea partially suspended the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed at reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula. In response, Pyongyang announced its decision to restore all military measures suspended under the 2018 inter-Korean military accord.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/north-korea-says-satellite-launch-marked-new-era-of-space-power--1115181685.html

south korea

north korea

koreas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south korean navy, us navy, us-south korea cooperation, us-south korea military cooperation, military reconnaissance satellite, reconnaissance satellite, spy satellite, military satellite, dprk aggression, dprk threat, north korean missiles, dprk missiles, dprk missile launch, defense cooperation