https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/bbc-takes-six-journalists-off-air-launches-probe-over-pro-hamas-posts-1114251717.html

BBC Takes Six Journalists Off Air, Launches Probe Over Pro-Hamas Posts

BBC Takes Six Journalists Off Air, Launches Probe Over Pro-Hamas Posts

The BBC has temporarily removed six correspondents covering the Middle East from their broadcasting roles, following concerns regarding certain social media posts that appeared to be in favor of Hamas' actions against Israel.

2023-10-17T12:10+0000

2023-10-17T12:10+0000

2023-10-17T12:50+0000

world

bbc

freedom of speech

freedomofspeech

palestine-israel conflict

palestine

israel

israel-gaza conflict

israeli-palestinian conflict

journalists

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082244741_0:926:1968:2033_1920x0_80_0_0_aa3b9e853f889135fa8fb24bde3d69d6.jpg

Posts made or endorsed by BBC News Arabic journalists, some of whom are stationed in Egypt and Lebanon, seemingly voiced support for Palestine or challenged Israel’s viewpoint.For the time being, all six reporters have been taken off the air, though no official suspension has been announced. An immediate probe into their activities as BBC personnel is in progress.Although the contentious posts have been removed, some media sources report that a journalist had “liked” a post which labeled Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that launched an attack on Israel on October 7, as “freedom fighters”.The decision by certain media entities to disclose the names of these reporters has sparked fears over their personal safety amidst the ongoing inquiry.The news agency has previously come under fire over its portrayal of Hamas, with political figures urging a revision in its editorial guidelines, calling for the BBC to use the term “terrorists” but not “militants”.The Prime Minister's Office reiterated its perspective on Monday, emphasizing that the term “terrorists” was fitting as Hamas’ strike on Israel on October 7 ranked third among the deadliest terrorist onslaughts in the past few decades, according to the office.A representative from the office emphasized that the BBC had previously labeled other incidents, like the 9/11 and the Bataclan massacre in Paris, as terrorism. The BBC stated that in its coverage, the company has noted that Hamas is listed as a terrorist group by several Western nations, including the UK. However, the agency emphasized their commitment to unbiased reporting, allowing audiences to form their personal opinions.In related news, the UK-based Guardian newspaper announced its decision not to extend its long-time cartoonist Steve Bell's contract, after a recent outcry over a cartoon of Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.“The decision has been made not to renew Steve Bell’s contract. Steve Bell’s cartoons have been an important part of the Guardian over the past 40 years — we thank him and wish him all the best,” the Guardian responded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/why-biden-msm-spread-fakes-about-israel-palestine-crisis-without-repercussions-1114182902.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/gaza-residents-reveal-real-horrors-they-are-experiencing-1114165300.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/palestinian-journalist-we-feel-as-if-we-are-already-dead-here-in-gaza-1114166805.html

palestine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

freedom of speech, united kingdob, british news, news agency, british broadcaster,british journalists, ministry of truth, orwell, 1984, british reporters, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, hamas terrorists