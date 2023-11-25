LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Army Intensified Strikes on Gaza Hours Before Ceasefire – UN
The four-day Israel-Hamas ceasefire began on Friday morning at 7 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT). The deal involves a temporary cessation of hostilities and the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office received the list of prisoners to be released on November 25, the second day of the four-day cease-fire agreement. Earlier, 39 Palestinian prisoners and 13 Israeli hostages returned home as part of the exchange.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [UNOCHA] said in its latest situation report that in the hours before Friday's ceasefire went into effect, parts of Gaza experienced the heaviest Israeli artillery bombardment, tank fire and troop movements since the start of the IDF-Hamas armed conflict on October 7.
In a separate development, 129,000 liters of fuel and, for the first time since October 7, four trucks of cooking gas entered Gaza from Egypt on Friday, according to UNOCHA.
04:50 GMT 25.11.2023
Israel Defense Forces Says 22 Israeli, Foreign Released Hostages Arrived at Hatzerim Base
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said 22 Israeli and foreign released hostages had arrived at the Hatzerim Base in the country's south.
"At this hour, 22 of the Israeli and foreign released hostages have arrived at the Hatzerim Base, from which they will be taken to hospitals and reunited with their families. Two of the Israeli released hostages have been transferred to a hospital by vehicle," the IDF said on Telegram late on Friday.
It said Israeli Air Force (IAF) helicopters were waiting at the base to fly the released hostages to hospitals.
04:49 GMT 25.11.2023
Israel Defense Forces Says Downed Missile Launched From Lebanon Toward IDF Drone
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had downed a missile launched from Lebanon toward an IDF drone.
"The IDF downed a surface-to-air missile that was launched from Lebanon toward an IDF UAV. The UAV was not damaged and continued on its mission. The missile did not cross into Israeli territory and no alerts were activated according to protocol," the IDF said on Telegram.
It also said it had struck Lebanese movement Hezbollah's infrastructure in response.
"In response to the launch, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah's terror infrastructure a short while ago. During the incident, an interceptor was also launched," the IDF said.