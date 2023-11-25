LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Army Intensified Strikes on Gaza Hours Before Ceasefire – UN

Israel Defense Forces Says 22 Israeli, Foreign Released Hostages Arrived at Hatzerim Base

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said 22 Israeli and foreign released hostages had arrived at the Hatzerim Base in the country's south.

"At this hour, 22 of the Israeli and foreign released hostages have arrived at the Hatzerim Base, from which they will be taken to hospitals and reunited with their families. Two of the Israeli released hostages have been transferred to a hospital by vehicle," the IDF said on Telegram late on Friday.

It said Israeli Air Force (IAF) helicopters were waiting at the base to fly the released hostages to hospitals.