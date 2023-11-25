https://sputnikglobe.com/20231125/thousands-strong-rally-takes-place-in-berlin-for-negotiations-on-gaza-ukraine-1115209203.html

Thousands-Strong Rally Takes Place in Berlin for Negotiations on Gaza, Ukraine

A rally took place in Berlin with thousands of participants going against the supply of weapons to Ukraine and for a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian and Palestinian-Israeli conflicts.

In an opening speech, Wagenknecht accused the German government of applying double standards in its assessment of the Ukrainian conflict and the "merciless bombing" in the Gaza Strip, the correspondent reported. The politician criticized the government's spending on the German military production at a time when the nation faces several internal problems, such as a shortage of teachers, hospital closures and aging infrastructure. She also criticized the government's decision to stop holding down energy and electricity prices. In leaflets distributed to demonstrators, protest organizers called for peace talks in all the world's conflict zones, the report read. After the speech, rally participants marched past the Bundestag and back to the original meeting point, carrying placards calling for peace and an end to Russophobia, the Sputnik correspondent reported. On October 23, Wagenknecht, who had criticized Germany's military aid to Kiev and sanctions against Russia, said she had left the Left Party and intended to found a new political party with several close associates that would stand for "reason and justice." About 14% of Germans were ready to support the new party, polls showed.

