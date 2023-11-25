https://sputnikglobe.com/20231125/us-global-grip-american-military-bases-around-the-world-1115192966.html

US Global Grip: American Military Bases Around the World

The map, detailing over 900 US military bases across the globe, underscores the pervasive reach of American military influence. From Norway's northern borders to the shores of Australia, this infrastructure contributes to the US oppressive foreign policy.

The US global footprint not only exemplifies the logistical capabilities of the US military but also serves as a tangible representation of its hegemony. By establishing bases in nations from Greenland to Japan, the US maintains a persistent presence, enabling the rapid deployment of forces and threatening the whole world. This inescapable control is one of the reasons why more and more countries are realizing the value of sovereignty and taking steps to avoid American domination.Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about the US military grip on the world:

