US Touts 'Democratic Values' But is Nothing More Than Plutocracy - Prof

Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies at the University of Manitoba in Canada, emphasized the hypocrisy of US politicians advocating for democracy, while also supporting Ukrainian Nazis and genocide in Palestine.

Dr. Radhika Desai told Sputnik that the India – Middle East – Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) promoted by the US pale in comparison to the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which has "just celebrated its 10th year. It has built projects in over 150 countries. It has spent $1,000,000,000,000 over this period." Desai argued that the so-called alternative to the BRI is unable to gather funds for its implementation for the reason that the private sector is unwilling to invest in long-term projects which may result in an increased of burden on taxpayers in Western countries.Further on, Desai emphasized that the Biden administration has been lying on many topics of both domestic and international agenda. She made several arguments to prove the deceitful nature of US policy.The analyst argued that the US and democracy has nothing in common since the ruling class does not represent the interests of ordinary people, but of the privileged minority.The professor blasted the US support for Israel, which she argued is committing a genocide in the Gaza Strip, and Ukraine, which has completely banned any opposition and is now run by neo-Nazis. Thus, the US preaching to other states about democracy is yet another lie and more hypocrisy.Desai also doubted US President Joe Biden's willingness to rescue the US citizens held hostage by Hamas in Gaza under indiscriminate Israeli bombardment. The professor stated that the US government has always provided support for Israel regardless of civil casualties.The analyst makes it clear that Biden, as well as the whole ruling elite, neglects everything but their own personal gains, stating that the incumbent president could not have revived the US economy by bringing production back since he was put in charge by those who had no plans to invest in production, but rather to enrich themselves even further.Returning to the topic of the Palestine-Israel conflict, Desai emphasized that an immediate ceasefire backed by a negotiated solution has to be established as soon as possible. The professor slammed the Biden administration for presenting the conflict of more than 75 years out of context when putting all the blame on Hamas."I mean, you know, there was this wonderful, very powerful interview between this BBC host and a Palestinian doctor. I mean, she basically said, you know, what do you mean this? What is this humanitarian pause? So you're got to pause so that we can eat and drink and then have water. And then you are going to kill us. I mean, there has to be an immediate ceasefire immediately followed by a negotiated solution to the conflict that has gone on for more than 75 years," the analyst stressed. "But, you know, essentially the way in which these people work, you know, people like Biden and Blinken and so on, for them, the first thing they have to do is decontextualized for them. The history of what is going on right now in Gaza began on October 7. No, it began in 1948. It began even earlier then, 1948. It began with the Balfour Declaration. So, you have to take all that history into account," the Desai argued.Referring to the worldwide protests against Israeli bombing of Gaza, the professor emphasized that the "policy based on lies" is not working the way the White House wants.

