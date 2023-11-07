International
US Touts 'Democratic Values' But is Nothing More Than Plutocracy - Prof
US Touts 'Democratic Values' But is Nothing More Than Plutocracy - Prof
Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies at the University of Manitoba in Canada, emphasized the hypocrisy of US politicians advocating for democracy, while also supporting Ukrainian Nazis and genocide in Palestine.
2023-11-07T18:27+0000
2023-11-07T18:27+0000
Dr. Radhika Desai told Sputnik that the India – Middle East – Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) promoted by the US pale in comparison to the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which has "just celebrated its 10th year. It has built projects in over 150 countries. It has spent $1,000,000,000,000 over this period." Desai argued that the so-called alternative to the BRI is unable to gather funds for its implementation for the reason that the private sector is unwilling to invest in long-term projects which may result in an increased of burden on taxpayers in Western countries.Further on, Desai emphasized that the Biden administration has been lying on many topics of both domestic and international agenda. She made several arguments to prove the deceitful nature of US policy.The analyst argued that the US and democracy has nothing in common since the ruling class does not represent the interests of ordinary people, but of the privileged minority.The professor blasted the US support for Israel, which she argued is committing a genocide in the Gaza Strip, and Ukraine, which has completely banned any opposition and is now run by neo-Nazis. Thus, the US preaching to other states about democracy is yet another lie and more hypocrisy.Desai also doubted US President Joe Biden's willingness to rescue the US citizens held hostage by Hamas in Gaza under indiscriminate Israeli bombardment. The professor stated that the US government has always provided support for Israel regardless of civil casualties.The analyst makes it clear that Biden, as well as the whole ruling elite, neglects everything but their own personal gains, stating that the incumbent president could not have revived the US economy by bringing production back since he was put in charge by those who had no plans to invest in production, but rather to enrich themselves even further.Returning to the topic of the Palestine-Israel conflict, Desai emphasized that an immediate ceasefire backed by a negotiated solution has to be established as soon as possible. The professor slammed the Biden administration for presenting the conflict of more than 75 years out of context when putting all the blame on Hamas."I mean, you know, there was this wonderful, very powerful interview between this BBC host and a Palestinian doctor. I mean, she basically said, you know, what do you mean this? What is this humanitarian pause? So you're got to pause so that we can eat and drink and then have water. And then you are going to kill us. I mean, there has to be an immediate ceasefire immediately followed by a negotiated solution to the conflict that has gone on for more than 75 years," the analyst stressed. "But, you know, essentially the way in which these people work, you know, people like Biden and Blinken and so on, for them, the first thing they have to do is decontextualized for them. The history of what is going on right now in Gaza began on October 7. No, it began in 1948. It began even earlier then, 1948. It began with the Balfour Declaration. So, you have to take all that history into account," the Desai argued.Referring to the worldwide protests against Israeli bombing of Gaza, the professor emphasized that the "policy based on lies" is not working the way the White House wants.
Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies at the University of Manitoba in Canada, emphasized the hypocrisy of US politicians advocating for democracy, while also supporting Ukrainian Nazis and genocide in Palestine.
Dr. Radhika Desai told Sputnik that the India – Middle East – Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) promoted by the US pale in comparison to the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which has "just celebrated its 10th year. It has built projects in over 150 countries. It has spent $1,000,000,000,000 over this period."
"Meanwhile, this project that he's [US President Joe Biden] talking about hasn't even mobilized the funds," the professor stressed.
Desai argued that the so-called alternative to the BRI is unable to gather funds for its implementation for the reason that the private sector is unwilling to invest in long-term projects which may result in an increased of burden on taxpayers in Western countries.

"They expect that the private sector is going to come and pony up the funds, which, of course, as you know, every time you assume that the private sector is going to invest in any infrastructure, it usually comes with vast amounts of essentially a backing by government, which then means that the private sector can make essentially risk free profits, super profits, mega profits by jacking up costs all the time. And meanwhile, if anything goes wrong, then the taxpayer of many different countries is there to essentially bail them out. So this is what he is calling the equivalent of the Belt and Road Initiative. I mean, it really is remarkable," the professor stated.

Further on, Desai emphasized that the Biden administration has been lying on many topics of both domestic and international agenda. She made several arguments to prove the deceitful nature of US policy.

"I mean, every premise upon which today the rule of the people that Biden represents is truly justified in the United States, whether it is domestic policy or international policy is based on lies," the professor highlighted.

The analyst argued that the US and democracy has nothing in common since the ruling class does not represent the interests of ordinary people, but of the privileged minority.

"United States today represents nothing more than a plutocracy, because basically, no matter who is elected, the interests of the 1% are what are what they the they promote and protect," Desai stressed.

The professor blasted the US support for Israel, which she argued is committing a genocide in the Gaza Strip, and Ukraine, which has completely banned any opposition and is now run by neo-Nazis. Thus, the US preaching to other states about democracy is yet another lie and more hypocrisy.

"The second thing is the United States claims to support democracies abroad. How can you call countries like Israel or, for that matter, Ukraine democracies when in fact they are in the case of Israel, essentially they disenfranchise a substantial part of the population that lives within Israel. They are, you know, essentially conducting genocide right now. Meanwhile, of course, in Ukraine, all opposition is banned. The government is reliant on neo-Nazis," the analyst stressed.

Desai also doubted US President Joe Biden's willingness to rescue the US citizens held hostage by Hamas in Gaza under indiscriminate Israeli bombardment. The professor stated that the US government has always provided support for Israel regardless of civil casualties.

"President Biden said he cares about the Americans who have been taken hostage. I don't think he cares at all. If he'd cared about it, he would have immediately required Israel essentially to stop the bombing and come to the negotiating table. But the fact is that the United States has always essentially backed Israel to the head. And if that means that any appearance of evenhandedness between Israel and Palestine cannot be maintained, so be it," Desai emphasized.

The analyst makes it clear that Biden, as well as the whole ruling elite, neglects everything but their own personal gains, stating that the incumbent president could not have revived the US economy by bringing production back since he was put in charge by those who had no plans to invest in production, but rather to enrich themselves even further.

"You know, so I mean, one can go on and on, but I mean, practically everything they say these days to legitimize their rule is wrong. But they feel, for example, these build back better programs. You know, he was elected in order to revive the American economy. But how can a president who owes his position to a small number... of big capitalists were essentially sitting on top of an extremely financialized system whose purpose is precisely not to invest in production, not to create jobs, but essentially make profits without making anything, without producing anything," the professor stated.

Returning to the topic of the Palestine-Israel conflict, Desai emphasized that an immediate ceasefire backed by a negotiated solution has to be established as soon as possible. The professor slammed the Biden administration for presenting the conflict of more than 75 years out of context when putting all the blame on Hamas.
"I mean, you know, there was this wonderful, very powerful interview between this BBC host and a Palestinian doctor. I mean, she basically said, you know, what do you mean this? What is this humanitarian pause? So you're got to pause so that we can eat and drink and then have water. And then you are going to kill us. I mean, there has to be an immediate ceasefire immediately followed by a negotiated solution to the conflict that has gone on for more than 75 years," the analyst stressed. "But, you know, essentially the way in which these people work, you know, people like Biden and Blinken and so on, for them, the first thing they have to do is decontextualized for them. The history of what is going on right now in Gaza began on October 7. No, it began in 1948. It began even earlier then, 1948. It began with the Balfour Declaration. So, you have to take all that history into account," the Desai argued.
Referring to the worldwide protests against Israeli bombing of Gaza, the professor emphasized that the "policy based on lies" is not working the way the White House wants.

"And these lies... they're not working. As you know, hundreds of thousands of people are choking the streets of every major metropolis in the world, essentially calling for an end to this, even though their own government is saying that, you know, I think it was the home secretary of the UK who called them 'hate marches'... The government is trying to dissuade them from doing so. But these things are going on. So, these lies are not working... They say you can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can't fool all of the people all of the time," Desai stressed.

