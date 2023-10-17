https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/us-must-learn-to-respect-other-states-find-compromises---putin-1114266120.html
US Must Learn to Respect Other States, Find Compromises - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, commenting on a recent remark of US President Joe Biden about the need to "put down" the Russian leader that the United States need to learn to respect others and be able to find compromises, then no one will need to be suppressed.
In a recent interview with an American broadcaster, Biden stated that he is sure about running for the second presidential term. "All of Europe and Putin is finally put down where he cannot cause the kind of trouble he's been causing," the president claimed when asked to imagine what would happen if the US unites.If the United States has no other tasks than building relations with Russia then it is not bad, Putin said.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, commenting on a recent remark of US President Joe Biden about the need to "put down" the Russian leader that the United States need to learn to respect others and be able to find compromises, then no one will need to be suppressed.
In a recent interview with an American broadcaster, Biden stated that he is sure about running for the second presidential term.
"All of Europe and Putin is finally put down where he cannot cause the kind of trouble he's been causing," the president claimed when asked to imagine what would happen if the US unites.
"They need to learn to respect others and then no one will have to be suppressed. But the desire to suppress someone all the time for some reason or for no reason at all leads to problems. They [US representatives], of course, with their usual brilliance, love and do it well - they smile during protocol events, pat everyone on the shoulder. But respect for other people, for other countries, for other peoples lies elsewhere, lies in taking into account their interests," Putin told Pavel Zarubin, a Russian news agency reporter.
If the United States has no other tasks than building relations with Russia then it is not bad, Putin said.
"I believe that Biden is certainly one of the most experienced politicians in the world as a whole - in terms of time spent in the so-called upper echelons of power. He has been in politics for a long time. Of course, a person is experienced and knows what tasks to set for himself, how to achieve them. If they [US] have no other tasks but to build relations with Russia, then in a sense this is not bad," Putin said, emphasizeng that Russia's interests cannot be suppressed, but will have to be respected.