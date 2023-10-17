https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/us-must-learn-to-respect-other-states-find-compromises---putin-1114266120.html

US Must Learn to Respect Other States, Find Compromises - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, commenting on a recent remark of US President Joe Biden about the need to "put down" the Russian leader that the United States need to learn to respect others and be able to find compromises, then no one will need to be suppressed.

In a recent interview with an American broadcaster, Biden stated that he is sure about running for the second presidential term. "All of Europe and Putin is finally put down where he cannot cause the kind of trouble he's been causing," the president claimed when asked to imagine what would happen if the US unites.If the United States has no other tasks than building relations with Russia then it is not bad, Putin said.

