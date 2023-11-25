https://sputnikglobe.com/20231125/watch-russian-t-90m-proryv-tank-crew-hone-their-skills-in-special-op-zone-1115201178.html

Watch Russian T-90M Proryv Tank Crew Hone Their Skills in Special Op Zone

The crews practice in the rear area of the special operational zone’s central military district.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing tank crews refining their firing skills at a training site. After promptly taking a firing position, the crew quickly navigates the area and points the main gun at the target. T-90M shells the targets from both direct and indirect firing positions, while a drone crew adjusts the strike coordinates.The combat training is focused on improving the cohesion and interchangeability of crew members, as well as high-speed driving and maneuvering after firing tasks.The T-90M Proryv (lit. Breakthrough) is a heavily upgraded version of the Soviet T-90 main battle tank. Compared to its predecessor, the T-90M has improved crew survivability thanks to the new turret design. With much of the ammunition moved outside the firing compartment, the crew and sensitive equipment are well protected in case of an explosion. Improvements also include enhanced environmental control systems and GLONASS (a Russian GPS alternative) satellite navigation systems.

