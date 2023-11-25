https://sputnikglobe.com/20231125/ex-pentagon-analyst-west-nixed-ukraine-russia-peace-deal-now-seeking-way-out-1115208807.html

Ex-Pentagon Analyst: West Nixed Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal, Now Seeking Way Out

Ex-Pentagon Analyst: West Nixed Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal, Now Seeking Way Out

Davyd Arakhamia, leader of the Servant of the People faction in the Ukrainian parliament has spilled some beans about the March 2022 Russo-Ukrainian talks, hinting that it was then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who brought the negotiations to naught.

2023-11-25T19:12+0000

2023-11-25T19:12+0000

2023-11-25T19:12+0000

us

analysis

boris johnson

volodymyr zelensky

karen kwiatkowski

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

kiev

us department of defense (dod)

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/02/1095213124_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_92d88ee2f3c33796e7c6b5fd9eb4aa84.jpg

Davyd Arakhamia's account of the March 2022 events has challenged the Kiev regime's official narrative on why it nixed the Russo-Ukrainian peace talks. While the official excuse was the alleged "Bucha massacre" which was later debunked by Russia as a hoax, it appears that it was UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who derailed the peace initiative.Per Arakhamia, the Russians were ready to end the conflict if Ukraine committed to neutrality and gave guarantees that it would not join NATO. "When we returned from Istanbul, Boris Johnson came to Kiev and said: 'We won’t sign anything with them at all, and let’s just fight'," Arakhamia recalled in an interview with the Ukrainian TV channel 1+1.Still, she does not rule out that the unfolding "truth-telling" by various players is actually aimed at "removing Zelensky and ending the war with as little Western humiliation as possible."Kwiatkowski's stance is shared by Dmitry Evstafiev, a political scientist and High School of Economics (HSE) University professor, who told Sputnik that it's easier for the West to boot Zelensky rather than persuade him to hold peace talks with Russia after the Ukrainian president legally prohibited bargaining with Moscow.Evstafiev's remarks came in response to German newspaper Bild report claiming that the US and Germany are considering the plan of forcing Zelensky into holding talks with Russia by slashing military supplies to Kiev. The newspaper also cited a "plan B" under which the conflict would be "frozen" with new "quazi-borders" along the contact line."I am concerned that the Western warmongers are not coordinating with Poland, Germany and Lithuania on post-war plans for Ukraine and for Zelensky, and we may see a divergence of objectives and methods," Kwiatkowski said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231125/us-german-peace-talks-plot-shows-west-on-brink-of-losing-ukraine--professor--1115207552.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/prof-zelensky-is-doomed-western-leaders-came-to-ukraine-to-test-kiev-regime-viability-1115103463.html

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

russia, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, davyd arakhamia, russo-ukrainian peace talks, istanbul march 2022 agreement, ukraine-russia peace talks in istanbul, ukraine failed counteroffensive, boris johnson