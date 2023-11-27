Iran to Research Radar and Quantum Warfare at New Military Center
The non-standard types of warfare that emerged in the 21st century may be more effective than “classic” warfare, explained Iranian military analyst Mohammad-Hassan Sangtarash.
Iranian authorities have announced the creation of a center for research of new types of warfare that emerged in the 21st century.
The research center in question is reportedly dedicated to exploring the warfare related to areas including radar, biological, sound and quantum domains, according to local media reports.
Iranian military analyst Mohammad-Hassan Sangtarash told Sputnik that “non-standard types of warfare involve new methods of waging war and new types of armaments,” and that some military experts consider such types of warfare “more effective than the classic ones.”
“This is why a new research center was created in the Iranian army, where various types and concepts of warfare are being researched and new types of armaments are going to be developed,” he said.
Sangtarash specifically noted the importance of quantum technologies, arguing that mankind's ability to “control quantum systems (...) significantly expands the use of quantum technologies in different branches of the armed forces and may change the ways wars are waged.”
“Such technologies may help speed up data processing, while photon (electromagnetic) waves can be used instead of radio waves to detect enemy aircraft,” he added.
Over the course of the last two decades, Iran emerged as a formidable military power that has a large number of well-trained soldiers and a wide assortment of domestically-manufactured weapons at its disposal.