International
LIVE: Lavrov Takes Part in Primakov Readings Forum
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/lavrov-takes-part-in-primakov-readings-forum-1115226539.html
Lavrov Addresses Primakov Readings Forum
Lavrov Addresses Primakov Readings Forum
The Primakov Readings forum is an international summit dedicated to promoting dialogue on trends in global politics and economics gathering analysts, policy makers, and diplomats.
2023-11-27T10:04+0000
2023-11-27T10:10+0000
russia
sergey lavrov
yevgeny primakov
russia
moscow
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111342452_0:0:2670:1503_1920x0_80_0_0_0dc2c16b51065cfa8cfd0f27e2b0aea6.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is addressing the Primakov Readings international forum. The top diplomat is expected to present the Russian stance on the most pressing international issues.Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the forum, highlighting the decline of the Western "rules-based order," which has to be replaced with "a new, fairer and more democratic system of international relations meeting the needs of the world majority".Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lavrov speaks at the Primakov Readings Forum
Lavrov speaks at the Primakov Readings Forum
2023-11-27T10:04+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111342452_0:0:2670:2003_1920x0_80_0_0_433550cf720a1974b9e51a46efdeb39b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergey lavrov, yevgeny primakov, russia, moscow, видео
sergey lavrov, yevgeny primakov, russia, moscow, видео

Lavrov Addresses Primakov Readings Forum

10:04 GMT 27.11.2023 (Updated: 10:10 GMT 27.11.2023)
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a meeting of foreign ministers, participants of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a meeting of foreign ministers, participants of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2023
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Primakov Readings forum is an international summit dedicated to promoting dialogue on trends in global politics and economics gathering analysts, policy makers, and diplomats.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is addressing the Primakov Readings international forum. The top diplomat is expected to present the Russian stance on the most pressing international issues.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the forum, highlighting the decline of the Western "rules-based order," which has to be replaced with "a new, fairer and more democratic system of international relations meeting the needs of the world majority".
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала