https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/lavrov-takes-part-in-primakov-readings-forum-1115226539.html

Lavrov Addresses Primakov Readings Forum

Lavrov Addresses Primakov Readings Forum

The Primakov Readings forum is an international summit dedicated to promoting dialogue on trends in global politics and economics gathering analysts, policy makers, and diplomats.

2023-11-27T10:04+0000

2023-11-27T10:04+0000

2023-11-27T10:10+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

yevgeny primakov

russia

moscow

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111342452_0:0:2670:1503_1920x0_80_0_0_0dc2c16b51065cfa8cfd0f27e2b0aea6.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is addressing the Primakov Readings international forum. The top diplomat is expected to present the Russian stance on the most pressing international issues.Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the forum, highlighting the decline of the Western "rules-based order," which has to be replaced with "a new, fairer and more democratic system of international relations meeting the needs of the world majority".Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov speaks at the Primakov Readings Forum Lavrov speaks at the Primakov Readings Forum 2023-11-27T10:04+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, yevgeny primakov, russia, moscow, видео