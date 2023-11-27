https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/lavrov-takes-part-in-primakov-readings-forum-1115226539.html
Lavrov Addresses Primakov Readings Forum
The Primakov Readings forum is an international summit dedicated to promoting dialogue on trends in global politics and economics gathering analysts, policy makers, and diplomats.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is addressing the Primakov Readings international forum. The top diplomat is expected to present the Russian stance on the most pressing international issues.Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the forum, highlighting the decline of the Western "rules-based order," which has to be replaced with "a new, fairer and more democratic system of international relations meeting the needs of the world majority".Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Lavrov Addresses Primakov Readings Forum
10:04 GMT 27.11.2023 (Updated: 10:10 GMT 27.11.2023)
The Primakov Readings forum is an international summit dedicated to promoting dialogue on trends in global politics and economics gathering analysts, policy makers, and diplomats.
brings you a live broadcast from Moscow where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is addressing the Primakov Readings international forum. The top diplomat is expected to present the Russian stance
on the most pressing international issues.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the forum, highlighting the decline of the Western "rules-based order," which has to be replaced with "a new, fairer and more democratic system
of international relations meeting the needs of the world majority".
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!