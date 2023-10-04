https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/creation-of-multipolar-world-inevitable-necessary---putin-1113923388.html

Creation of Multipolar World Inevitable, Necessary - Putin

Creation of Multipolar World Inevitable, Necessary - Putin

the creation of a multipolar world, more honest and fair for the majority of people, is inevitable and historically necessary, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated, addressing the Third International Olympiad on Financial Security in the federal territory Sirius near Sochi on Wednesday, October 4.

2023-10-04T13:52+0000

2023-10-04T13:52+0000

2023-10-04T14:46+0000

russia

vladimir putin

sochi

russia

economic cooperation

economic development

trade

multipolar world

dedollarisation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0c/1113299231_0:115:3054:1833_1920x0_80_0_0_3661a46b7dba5860319e43e3661c42c3.jpg

"The process of building a multipolar world order - more democratic, more honest, fair for the majority of mankind - is simply inevitable and historically necessary. This fully applies to the creation of strong economic foundations of such a world order," Putin stressed. In addition, the Russian president emphasized that those who seize other people's assets are apparently not exceptionally intelligent. During his speech, Putin spoke about a joint project between a number of central banks in Asia and the Middle East that allows them to issue and exchange digital currencies. Moreover, the world is gradually getting rid of the dictatorship of an economic model where entire regions of the world are driven into bondage and loans, Putin said. In addition, Putin emphasized that mutual trust and respect for each other's interests are extremely important in terms of international economic cooperation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/multipolar-world-order-strengthening-this-is-an-inevitable-process---putin-1111216858.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/russia-firm-supporter-of-multipolar-world-key-takeaways-of-moscow-security-conference-1112606397.html

sochi

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

multipolar world order, new world order, multipolar world, polycentric world, us hegemony, multipolarity, western arrogance, western hegemony, putin, vladimir putin, dedollarization, de-dollarization, national currencies, trade in national currencies