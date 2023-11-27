https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/formation-of-new-fairer-democratic-system-of-international-relations-underway---putin-1115225196.html

Formation of New, Fairer, Democratic System of International Relations Underway - Putin

A new, fairer and more democratic system of international relations that meets the needs of the world majority is being formed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"It is obvious that the model of globalization, which was formed largely by Western states — naturally, in their own interests — has outlived its usefulness and is in a deep crisis. A new, fairer and more democratic system of international relations meeting the needs of the world majority is emerging," Putin said in his address to participants of the Primakov Readings forum in Moscow, published by the Kremlin. At the same time, a certain group of countries, accustomed to dominating the world, stop at nothing to maintain their waning influence, practicing outright blackmail and forceful pressure, replacing the system of international law with a certain "rules-based order," the president added.

