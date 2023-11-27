International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/formation-of-new-fairer-democratic-system-of-international-relations-underway---putin-1115225196.html
Formation of New, Fairer, Democratic System of International Relations Underway - Putin
Formation of New, Fairer, Democratic System of International Relations Underway - Putin
A new, fairer and more democratic system of international relations that meets the needs of the world majority is being formed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
2023-11-27T07:39+0000
2023-11-27T08:17+0000
world
multipolar world
vladimir putin
us hegemony
western sanctions
unipolar world order
dedollarisation
world order
new world order
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1b/1115225370_0:137:3072:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_28e01e753d07d8bf425ae4000926b962.jpg
"It is obvious that the model of globalization, which was formed largely by Western states — naturally, in their own interests — has outlived its usefulness and is in a deep crisis. A new, fairer and more democratic system of international relations meeting the needs of the world majority is emerging," Putin said in his address to participants of the Primakov Readings forum in Moscow, published by the Kremlin. At the same time, a certain group of countries, accustomed to dominating the world, stop at nothing to maintain their waning influence, practicing outright blackmail and forceful pressure, replacing the system of international law with a certain "rules-based order," the president added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/brics-expansion-to-11-nations-37-of-global-gdp-offers-big-boost-for-multilateralism-1112860967.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1b/1115225370_46:0:2777:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_202e4fefe1a18b8d40d68b02c0b8c95c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us hegemony, western pressure, western world, western dominance, us dominance, us sanctions, western sanctions, western pressure, unipolar world, multipolar world, polycentric world, unipolar world order, dedollarization, de-dollarization, national currencies, trade in national currencies, global south, global south countries, global north vs global south, global north and global south, countries in the global south, russia global south, brics global south, western hegemonic habits, system of international relations, international relations system, multipolarity
us hegemony, western pressure, western world, western dominance, us dominance, us sanctions, western sanctions, western pressure, unipolar world, multipolar world, polycentric world, unipolar world order, dedollarization, de-dollarization, national currencies, trade in national currencies, global south, global south countries, global north vs global south, global north and global south, countries in the global south, russia global south, brics global south, western hegemonic habits, system of international relations, international relations system, multipolarity

Formation of New, Fairer, Democratic System of International Relations Underway - Putin

07:39 GMT 27.11.2023 (Updated: 08:17 GMT 27.11.2023)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin is participating in an extraordinary G20 summit via video conference, in Moscow, Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in an extraordinary G20 summit via video conference, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A new, fairer and more democratic system of international relations that meets the needs of the world majority is being formed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"It is obvious that the model of globalization, which was formed largely by Western states — naturally, in their own interests — has outlived its usefulness and is in a deep crisis. A new, fairer and more democratic system of international relations meeting the needs of the world majority is emerging," Putin said in his address to participants of the Primakov Readings forum in Moscow, published by the Kremlin.
At the same time, a certain group of countries, accustomed to dominating the world, stop at nothing to maintain their waning influence, practicing outright blackmail and forceful pressure, replacing the system of international law with a certain "rules-based order," the president added.
A woman walks by a money exchange shop decorated with different countries currency banknotes at Central, a business district in Hong Kong, Aug. 6, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2023
Analysis
BRICS Expansion to 11 Nations, 37% of Global GDP Offers ‘Big Boost’ for Multilateralism
24 August, 16:58 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала