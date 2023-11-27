International
North Korea Launches Satellite to Keep Up With US Military Moves - UN Envoy
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - North Korea launched its reconnaissance satellite in order to get a clear picture of the US military maneuvers in the region and prepare accordingly, the country's Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song said on Monday.
"The DPRK’s [North Korea's] launch of the reconnaissance satellite [was done] to get a clear picture of the dire military moves of the United States so we could get fully prepared," Kim said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.North Korea has successfully launched its Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite and announced several more to follow. Following the launch, South Korea partially suspended the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula. In response, Pyongyang announced its decision to restore all military developments halted under the 2018 inter-Korean military accord.
North Korea Launches Satellite to Keep Up With US Military Moves - UN Envoy

17:06 GMT 27.11.2023
© Photo : KCNAThe General Bureau of Aerospace Engineering of the DPRK successfully launched the Manrigyong-1 reconnaissance satellite at 22 hours, 42 minutes and 28 seconds on November 21, 112 Juche (2023) using a new type of Chollima-1 carrier rocket from Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan Province.
The General Bureau of Aerospace Engineering of the DPRK successfully launched the Manrigyong-1 reconnaissance satellite at 22 hours, 42 minutes and 28 seconds on November 21, 112 Juche (2023) using a new type of Chollima-1 carrier rocket from Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan Province. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2023
© Photo : KCNA
"The DPRK’s [North Korea's] launch of the reconnaissance satellite [was done] to get a clear picture of the dire military moves of the United States so we could get fully prepared," Kim said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.
North Korea has successfully launched its Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite and announced several more to follow. Following the launch, South Korea partially suspended the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula. In response, Pyongyang announced its decision to restore all military developments halted under the 2018 inter-Korean military accord.
