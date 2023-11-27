https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/russia-should-prefer-to-avoid-european-dependence-rather-than-restore-relations---lavrov-1115229780.html

Russia Should Prefer to Avoid European Dependence Rather Than Restore Relations - Lavrov

Russia Should Prefer to Avoid European Dependence Rather Than Restore Relations - Lavrov

Russia does not need to think about how to restore its relation with Europe, but rather think about how not to depend on Europe's economic decisions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"I do not believe we need to think about how we can restore relations with Europe at all. We need to think about how not to depend on those... [decisions] in European policy, primarily trade, economic and investment, that Europe makes under the influence of Washington," Lavrov told the Primakov Readings forum in Moscow.BRICS Contributes to Creation of Fair World OrderThe top diplomat stated that BRICS develops contacts on the principles of equality and mutual respect in many spheres: from politics to culture and sports. Moreover, unlike in some Western-led organizations "no one here is forcing anyone to make certain decisions," the minister added.BRICS is a key element of a multipolar world order, which is growing stronger, overtaking G7, Lavrov said.Regarding the upcoming Russian chairmanship of BRICS, Lovrov emphasized that the country is determined to enhance the role of BRICS in the world and promote creation of a fair world order.Russia Cannot Trust WestDiscussing the current state of Russia-West relations, the minister emphasized that it is impossible to trust the West.Commenting on the ties between the West and other non-Western countries, the minister highlighted that "our immersion in contacts with the West was measurably less than India and China. And now, they are forced to defend their independence - including by cooperating with us."Furthermore, it is the US who sabotaged a large number of arms control treaties, the top diplomat emphasized.As for the Ukrainian crisis, the minister reminded the audience that Russia was trying to negotiate with the US a solution to the conflict since 2014, but Washington refused to talk and imposed sanctions on Russia.Moreover, the West in Ukraine aims to "inflict a strategic defeat" on Russia, while scaring their voters with Moscow, the minister stated, adding that the desire of the West to defeat Russia on the battlefield is a direct threat to country's security.West's DominanceAccording to Lavrov, the West is realizing the changes in the world order, desperately trying to keep its grip on the planet.The minister highlighted the unfair situation in wealth destribution as a result of globalization promoted by the West.The Western-led organizations only serve the interests of the West, the top diplomat stressed.

