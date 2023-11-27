Russia Should Prefer to Avoid European Dependence Rather Than Restore Relations - Lavrov
12:52 GMT 27.11.2023 (Updated: 13:27 GMT 27.11.2023)
© Photo : Social media screenshotRussian Foreign Minister Lavrov Takes Part in Primakov Readings Forum
© Photo : Social media screenshot
Subscribe
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia does not need to think about how to restore its relations with Europe, but rather think about how not to depend on Europe's economic decisions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"I do not believe we need to think about how we can restore relations with Europe at all. We need to think about how not to depend on those... [decisions] in European policy, primarily trade, economic and investment, that Europe makes under the influence of Washington," Lavrov told the Primakov Readings forum in Moscow.
BRICS Contributes to Creation of Fair World Order
The top diplomat stated that BRICS develops contacts on the principles of equality and mutual respect in many spheres: from politics to culture and sports. Moreover, unlike in some Western-led organizations "no one here is forcing anyone to make certain decisions," the minister added.
BRICS is a key element of a multipolar world order, which is growing stronger, overtaking G7, Lavrov said.
"With the addition of the BRICS economic advantage over the G7 in purchasing power parity will increase significantly... In BRICS we expect the adoption of a single payment system as early as next year," the top diplomat stressed.
Regarding the upcoming Russian chairmanship of BRICS, Lovrov emphasized that the country is determined to enhance the role of BRICS in the world and promote creation of a fair world order.
"Next year the Russian Federation will chair BRICS. We will do everything to strengthen the group in the international arena and the formation of a fair world order," the minister highlighted.
Russia Cannot Trust West
Discussing the current state of Russia-West relations, the minister emphasized that it is impossible to trust the West.
"When the EU will offer us something, we will think 10 times how treaty-capable they are now. And they have undermined trust very badly," Lavrov stated.
Commenting on the ties between the West and other non-Western countries, the minister highlighted that "our immersion in contacts with the West was measurably less than India and China. And now, they are forced to defend their independence - including by cooperating with us."
Furthermore, it is the US who sabotaged a large number of arms control treaties, the top diplomat emphasized.
"Thanks to US actions, virtually the entire array of arms control treaties has been destroyed," Lavrov stated.
As for the Ukrainian crisis, the minister reminded the audience that Russia was trying to negotiate with the US a solution to the conflict since 2014, but Washington refused to talk and imposed sanctions on Russia.
"The US plan to turn Ukraine into a direct threat to Russia by exterminating everything Russian there has failed. We responded the way we responded, even though we tried to negotiate for more than eight years. And the US decided to punish us," the top diplomat clarified.
Moreover, the West in Ukraine aims to "inflict a strategic defeat" on Russia, while scaring their voters with Moscow, the minister stated, adding that the desire of the West to defeat Russia on the battlefield is a direct threat to country's security.
West's Dominance
According to Lavrov, the West is realizing the changes in the world order, desperately trying to keep its grip on the planet.
"Western countries are also beginning to realize the changes in geopolitics. In particular, Macron talks about it, but as a threat... The West is trying with all its might to hold on to the remnants of its dominance, in a neocolonial way. The world is only annoyed," the top diplomat stressed.
The minister highlighted the unfair situation in wealth destribution as a result of globalization promoted by the West.
"Unfair model of globalization, where all the benefits received by the golden billion, is a thing of the past. By the hands of Westerners blocked the work of the WTO, destroyed free competition in trade," Lavrov stated.
The Western-led organizations only serve the interests of the West, the top diplomat stressed.
"I cannot be optimistic about the fate of associations where the West reigns supreme. These platforms are obsessively turning into marginal structures of the West's selfish policy... However, we must realize that the "agony" of the West will be long: the US is still strong, the EU has not yet lost all its strength. The neocolonial instincts of the West are there: they want to continue to live at the expense of others. But the era is ending, and they realize it," the minister emphasized.