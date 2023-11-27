https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/scythian-gold-belongs-to-crimea-where-it-should-be---kremlin-1115232905.html
‘Scythian Gold Belongs to Crimea, Where It Should Be’ - Kremlin
‘Scythian Gold Belongs to Crimea, Where It Should Be’ - Kremlin
So far, for nearly a decade, the long-time debate over the ancient and invaluable Scythian gold has been in the media. With each court ruling and subsequent appeal, public outrage has fired up, as people question its rightful place. Russian officials once again reiterate that the collection rightfully belongs to Crimea, the place of its origin.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov recently commented on the fact that the entire Scythian gold collection was wrongfully transferred to Ukraine by the Netherlands after a strenuous legal battle.Earlier in the day, the Allard Pierson Museum of Antiquities (Amsterdam, the Netherlands) confirmed the transfer of the collection to Ukraine.Previously, the Ukrainian customs service reported that a truck carrying the gold had moved to the premises of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra (a historic 11th-century monastery that belongs to the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church). The National Museum of the History of Ukraine is to identify each item of the collection there.Back in 2013, four Crimean museums sent the Scythian gold as part of the vast “Crimea, a Golden Island in the Black Sea” collection (consisting of almost 2,000 artefacts) to be shown in Bonn and later in Amsterdam.The museums in question are the Kerch Historical and Cultural Reserve (later merged into the East Crimean Museum), the Tavrida Central Museum, the Bakhchisaray Historical and Cultural Reserve and the National Preserve of Tauric Chersonesos (Chersones Tavrichesky).After Crimea voted to reunite with Russia in 2014, the Dutch were hesitant which of the two countries to send the gold back to. On October 26, 2021, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled that the collection was to be transferred to Ukraine.In January 2022, the four museums filed a cassation appeal to the Supreme Court of the Netherlands (officially called the High Council of the Netherlands). However, the Supreme Court ended up upholding the previous decision made by the Amsterdam Court of Appeal, under which Ukraine was to get the gold.Russian called out the stance as biased. Vladimir Konstantinov, chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea, suggested that the Scythian gold might have ended up in private Western collections. According to Crimea Head Sergey Aksenov, the collection had simply been stolen.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov recently commented on the fact that the entire Scythian gold
collection was wrongfully transferred to Ukraine by the Netherlands after a strenuous legal battle.
“It [the Scythian gold] belongs to the Crimea. This is where it should be," he told the reporters.
Earlier in the day, the Allard Pierson Museum of Antiquities (Amsterdam, the Netherlands) confirmed the transfer of the collection
to Ukraine.
Previously, the Ukrainian customs service reported that a truck carrying the gold had moved to the premises of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra
(a historic 11th-century monastery that belongs to the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church). The National Museum of the History of Ukraine is to identify each item of the collection there.
Back in 2013, four Crimean museums sent the Scythian gold as part of the vast “Crimea, a Golden Island in the Black Sea” collection (consisting of almost 2,000 artefacts) to be shown in Bonn and later in Amsterdam.
The museums in question are the Kerch Historical and Cultural Reserve (later merged into the East Crimean Museum), the Tavrida Central Museum, the Bakhchisaray Historical and Cultural Reserve and the National Preserve of Tauric Chersonesos (Chersones Tavrichesky).
27 October 2021, 13:10 GMT
After Crimea voted to reunite with Russia in 2014, the Dutch were hesitant which of the two countries to send the gold back to. On October 26, 2021
, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled that the collection was to be transferred to Ukraine.
In January 2022, the four museums filed a cassation appeal to the Supreme Court of the Netherlands (officially called the High Council of the Netherlands). However, the Supreme Court ended up upholding the previous decision made by the Amsterdam Court of Appeal, under which Ukraine was to get the gold.
Russian called out the stance as biased
. Vladimir Konstantinov, chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea, suggested that the Scythian gold might have ended up in private Western collections. According to Crimea Head Sergey Aksenov, the collection had simply been stolen.
16 September 2020, 18:10 GMT