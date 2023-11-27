https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/white-house-opposes-ban-on-using-state-money-to-shelter-migrants-on-federal-lands-1115238183.html

White House Opposes Ban on Using State Money to Shelter Migrants on Federal Lands

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration opposes adopting the law that bans allocating funds to house undocumented immigrants on US lands owned by the federal government, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Monday.

The Biden administration pushes against the bill because it dramatically limits federal agencies in managing their lands and resources, including in emergency situations. Last month, the draft law, dubbed the Protecting our Communities from Failure to Secure the Border Act, passed the House Natural Resources Committee with bipartisan support. The US House Rules Committee is set to consider the bill on Tuesday.

