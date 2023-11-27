International
White House Opposes Ban on Using State Money to Shelter Migrants on Federal Lands
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration opposes adopting the law that bans allocating funds to house undocumented immigrants on US lands owned by the federal government, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Monday.
The Biden administration pushes against the bill because it dramatically limits federal agencies in managing their lands and resources, including in emergency situations. Last month, the draft law, dubbed the Protecting our Communities from Failure to Secure the Border Act, passed the House Natural Resources Committee with bipartisan support. The US House Rules Committee is set to consider the bill on Tuesday.
16:49 GMT 27.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / PATRICK T. FALLONMigrants wait at night along the border wall to surrender to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Border Patrol agents for immigration and asylum claim processing on the US-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas on May 11, 2023.
“The administration strongly opposes HR 5283, which would prohibit the use of federal funds to provide temporary shelter to certain noncitizens, including migrants seeking asylum, on federal lands falling under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, US Fish and Wildlife Service, or the Forest Service,” OMB statement reads.
Last month, the draft law, dubbed the Protecting our Communities from Failure to Secure the Border Act, passed the House Natural Resources Committee with bipartisan support. The US House Rules Committee is set to consider the bill on Tuesday.
