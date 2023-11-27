https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/white-house-opposes-ban-on-using-state-money-to-shelter-migrants-on-federal-lands-1115238183.html
White House Opposes Ban on Using State Money to Shelter Migrants on Federal Lands
White House Opposes Ban on Using State Money to Shelter Migrants on Federal Lands
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration opposes adopting the law that bans allocating funds to house undocumented immigrants on US lands owned by the federal government, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Monday.
2023-11-27T16:49+0000
2023-11-27T16:49+0000
2023-11-27T16:49+0000
americas
us
joe biden
white house office of management and budget
national park service
white house
sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/05/1113941958_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bc7352f3119c42d8084fef7cf19f3b39.jpg
The Biden administration pushes against the bill because it dramatically limits federal agencies in managing their lands and resources, including in emergency situations. Last month, the draft law, dubbed the Protecting our Communities from Failure to Secure the Border Act, passed the House Natural Resources Committee with bipartisan support. The US House Rules Committee is set to consider the bill on Tuesday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/us-immigration-enforcement-released-900000-migrants-into-country-this-year---cbp-data-1114542655.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/05/1113941958_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_97c67078894f47b6686467ecb6c54fd5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, biden, biden administration, bill, law, draft law, legislation, us lands, federal money, federal lands, white house office of management and budget, omb, white house, bureau of land management, national park service
us, biden, biden administration, bill, law, draft law, legislation, us lands, federal money, federal lands, white house office of management and budget, omb, white house, bureau of land management, national park service
White House Opposes Ban on Using State Money to Shelter Migrants on Federal Lands
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration opposes adopting the law that bans allocating funds to house undocumented immigrants on US lands owned by the federal government, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Monday.