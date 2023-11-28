https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/hamas-to-release-20-israeli-hostages-during-2-day-extension-of-humanitarian-pause---qatar-1115250950.html

Hamas to Release 20 Israeli Hostages During 2-Day Extension of Humanitarian Pause - Qatar

Palestinian movement Hamas will release 20 Israeli hostages during the two-day extension of the humanitarian pause, and the lists of those to be released on Tuesday have already been handed over to the parties

"It has been confirmed that 20 Israeli hostages will be released within two additional days of the humanitarian pause, and the list of those who will be released on Tuesday, has already been handed over to the parties to the conflict. We do not have the information about the number of the hostages who continue to be held in the Gaza Strip," the spokesman told reporters. A total of 69 hostages captured by Hamas, as well as 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel have been released within the four-day humanitarian pause, the diplomat added.Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari said that the humanitarian truce in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, where intense hostilities have continued for more than 45 days, is generally being observed, with minor violations.Late on Monday, Qatar said that an agreement had been reached between Israel and Hamas on the two-day extension of the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip on the same terms as the previous one.

