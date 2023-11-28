https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/pentagon-announces-over-17-billion-in-defense-contracts-1115245903.html

Pentagon Announces Over $1.7 Billion in Defense Contracts

Northrop Grumman Systems has received a US Navy $265 million modification contract to provide ongoing engineering support for the Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) program, the US Defense Department said.

"Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation [of] Linthicum Heights, Maryland is awarded a modification ...by $265 million of a previously awarded firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee basic ordering agreement," the Defense Department said in a press release on Monday. The additional funding will pay for sustaining engineering and logistics support services for the G/ATOR program, including engineering changes, contractor logistics support and depot lifecycle support, the release said. It will also fund the retrofit of six fielded Gallium Arsenide G/ATOR Low Rate Initial Production systems with gallium nitrite technology, operational spares buys, software development for current and future radar systems and the 5G spectrum accommodation, the release added. Work on the project is scheduled to take 22 months and is expected to be completed by Sept. 28, 2025, according to the release.Lockheed Martin has received an almost $200 million US Army contract to provide industrial engineering services for the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) munitions programs, according to the Defense Department said.The MLRS is a mobile automated launch platform that fires surface-to-surface rockets.The US said its allies and partners have delivered about ten MLRS for Ukraine since Russia's special military operation began.Elbit Systems of America – Night Vision has received a US Navy $500 million contract to manufacture Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle systems, the department announced in a press release.The contract will also include the manufacture of spare and repair parts, contractor logistics support and test article refurbishment, the Defense Department said.Work on the contract will be performed in Roanoke, Virginia, over the next five years and is expected to be completed in November 2028.Ten construction companies have been awarded a $770 million contract to build facilities on Andersen Air Force Base and Northwest Field on the island of Guam, a key US base in the Western Pacific, the Defense Department announced.The other companies participating in the project are Pacific Rim Constructors of Dededo, Guam; Reliable Builders of Tamuning, Guam; Serrano Construction and Development Corporation of Barrigada, Guam; Techni-Con of Mangilao, Guam; and Weldin Construction of North Las Vegas, Nevada, the release added.Work on the program will be carried out over the next year and a half and is expected to be completed by June 2025, according to the release.

