Putin's Civilizational Approach: Russia is Key Factor in Global Fight for Sovereignty

Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 28 addressed the plenary session of the World Russian People's Council, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the organization's founding, via videoconference.

The XXV World Russian People's Council began its work in Moscow on November 27 dedicated to "the present and future of the Russian World." On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the gathering and its head, His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Rus.'Russia Fights for Freedom of Whole World'Addressing the World Russian People's Council plenary session, the Russian president expressed his gratitude to the forum's participants for their support for Russian soldiers at the front, and the people of the Donbass, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions, who made the decision to reunite with Russia in 2022.Vladimir Putin underscored that Russia's special military operation, launched on February 24, 2022 is a battle for sovereignty, a battle for the right to be Russia, a "country-civilization." Per him, it is a "national liberation" fight being waged against the "global hegemon."A lasting peace and stable world order are impossible without a sovereign and strong Russia, Putin underscored."For several centuries, the idea of one scheme of development was imposed on humanity," Sergey Perevezentsev, doctor of historical sciences, professor at the Department of History of Socio-Political Doctrines at Lomonosov Moscow State University, told Sputnik."This concept is being developed in Russia, and these theoretical provisions are becoming the basis of domestic and international politics. Russia is now offering this approach to the whole world: to consider the world as a collection of civilizations, each of which has the right to develop according to its own laws," the professor underscored.Western Elites Guided by Russophobia, Racism, and Neo-NazismVladimir Putin pointed out that a multinational Russia doesn't fit into the West's grand design. The Western elites "want to plunder and dismember Russia," the president remarked.Having failed to subdue and dismember Russia by force, the West may try to use various tools to destabilize the country from within, Putin said, warning against "interference or provocations with the aim of causing an interethnic or interreligious conflict in Russia."According to the president, any attempts to instrumentalize "terrorism and extremism" against Russia would be seen as "aggressive actions against our country" and would be followed by an appropriate response."Under these [anti-human] values the anti-Russian campaign was begun [by the West] in Ukraine, which they tried and, in fact, turned into a battering ram to destroy the Russian World. Thus, in modern Ukraine, unfortunately, there is a rejection of traditional Orthodoxy, of the traditional friendship of peoples, and of the traditional union, and of traditional culture, and even of the traditional language."Real Freedom and SovereigntyTruly free people are those responsible for their country, the present, and future generations, the president continued, stressing that they are the only source of sovereign power."A free people who understand their responsibility to today and future generations is the only source of power, sovereign power, which is obliged to serve everyone - the entire people - and not, of course, someone’s private, corporate, class, or, especially, foreign interests," he highlighted.The president emphasized the role of the Russian people, stressing that being "Russian" is more than belonging to some specific nationality."Being Russian is, first of all, a responsibility. I repeat, a huge responsibility for preserving Russia. This is where true patriotism lies," he said.At the same time, without Russians as an ethnic group there cannot be Russia and the Russian World, according to Putin.During his speech, the Russian president emphasized the inextricable historical connection between Ancient Rus', the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union, and the Russian Federation, and condemned those who instigated separatism and artificially divided the peoples of Russia."The Russian World is, among other things, a multicolor [coexistence] of religions. There is the diversity of various religious organizations, with the dominant role of the Russian Orthodox Church. […] The basis of the Russian World is the East Slavic Orthodox civilization. The connection of all three main Slavic peoples today: Russians, Ukrainians, and Belarusians is in a single religious, Orthodox, historical development," the professor said.'West's Sanctions Blitzkrieg Failed'Russia has become stronger, the Russian president said, calling for further industrial, cultural, and demographic development of the country.Putin placed emphasis on the role of the state and national business in withstanding the pressure of Western sanctions which were unleashed on Russia in the wake of the beginning of the special military operation. The president highlighted that the West's "sanctions blitzkrieg have failed."Meanwhile, Russian industries and creative businesses should step up domestic investments and create fair and decent conditions for their employees.'Russia Needs a Cultural Breakthrough'The Russian president pointed out that sovereignty is impossible without a flourishing national culture. He stressed the importance of traditional values, including family, education, culture, and "wise words from spiritual guides."Putin singled out the unique harmonious collaboration between the Russian Orthodox Church and the state in the country. He noted that despite the church and state being separate in Russia, the church cannot be separated from a person or a society. The Russian president also emphasized the importance of all traditional religions in Russia.The president announced that next year would be dedicated to family, stressing that a big traditional family is a source of spiritual strength and moral values.The World Russian People's Council, an international public organization and forum, was founded in May 1993. Patriarch Alexy II, then head of the Russian Orthodox Church, was the first head of the entity. In 2005, the World Russian People's Council was granted special consultative status with the United Nations (UN), and a representative office of the organization was created at the UN. Since February 1, 2009 the council has been led by Patriarch Kirill.The organization promotes the spiritual, cultural, social, and economic revival of Russia; places emphasis on strengthening Russian statehood and bolstering the role of the Orthodox Church in the life of society. Representatives of the authorities, the highest clergy of traditional religions of Russia, leaders of public associations, figures of science, education and culture, delegates of Russian communities from near and far abroad take part in the meetings of the World Russian People's Council.

