https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/russian-mod-fears-ukraine-may-resort-to-biological-warfare-following-counteroffensives-failure-1115260329.html
Russian MoD Fears Ukraine May Resort to Biological Warfare Following Counteroffensive's Failure
Russian MoD Fears Ukraine May Resort to Biological Warfare Following Counteroffensive's Failure
Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny admitted to British media earlier this month that Kiev's much-touted summer counteroffensive had... 28.11.2023, Sputnik International
2023-11-28T14:54+0000
2023-11-28T14:54+0000
2023-11-28T15:20+0000
biological warfare
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093885395_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_c313feb047a7aba0afa439b782099066.jpg
Kiev may resort to the use of biological weapons following the failure of its summer counteroffensive, Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops, has warned.Russia has already uncovered "indirect evidence" of such activities, Kirillov stressed, citing the discovery of "a large number of strains of thermal cultures, as well as frozen biological media for the cultivation of bacterial and viral pathogens" from American collections.Russia's RCBD Troops spent months after February 2022 revealing the extent of US military-biological activities in Ukraine, uncovering documents and other evidence pointing to a network of nearly four dozen biological laboratories alleged to be involved in the development of a dizzying array of bioweapons, including arms designed to target specific races or ethnic groups, and to poison or otherwise modify local flora and fauna to wage economic warfare against an adversary. Beyond Ukraine, the RCBD Troops uncovered American and German research into an assortment of deadly viruses across the globe, from Africa to Asia and Latin America.The RCBD Troops' revelations have led the United States to scale back its activities, and have prompted some media to independently investigate the Russian military's statements to independently verify the allegations. For instance, last year, after Kirillov's briefing implicating President Biden's son Hunter in a private-public partnership scheme to fund biological research in Ukraine, British media dug through files from Hunter's 'laptop from hell,' confirming Russia's claims.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093885395_54:0:907:640_1920x0_80_0_0_b01355930c2fb5418860b3cd5bdeaa3d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
biological warfare
Russian MoD Fears Ukraine May Resort to Biological Warfare Following Counteroffensive's Failure
14:54 GMT 28.11.2023 (Updated: 15:20 GMT 28.11.2023)
Being updated
Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny admitted to British media earlier this month that Kiev's much-touted summer counteroffensive had reached a "stalemate," sparking a deadly, behind-the-scenes conflict with President Zelensky, who assured the dire situation was "not a stalemate."
Kiev may resort to the use of biological weapons following the failure of its summer counteroffensive, Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops, has warned.
"Due to the fact that Ukraine's Armed Forces have by and large failed to achieve any serious successes during their so-called counteroffensive, the Defense Ministry expects a shift in their activity toward non-standard forms of warfare, including the use of biological weapons. This may include the deliberate contamination of water resources, including drinking water, the contamination of food supplies and animal feed," Kirillov said at a briefing Tuesday.
Russia has already uncovered "indirect evidence" of such activities, Kirillov stressed, citing the discovery of "a large number of strains of thermal cultures, as well as frozen biological media for the cultivation of bacterial and viral pathogens" from American collections.
Russia's RCBD Troops spent months
after February 2022 revealing the extent of US military-biological activities in Ukraine, uncovering documents and other evidence pointing to a network of nearly four dozen biological laboratories alleged to be involved in the development of a dizzying array of bioweapons, including arms designed to target specific races or ethnic groups, and to poison or otherwise modify local flora and fauna to wage economic warfare against an adversary. Beyond Ukraine, the RCBD Troops uncovered American and German research into an assortment of deadly viruses across the globe, from Africa to Asia and Latin America.
The RCBD Troops' revelations have led the United States to scale back
its activities, and have prompted some media to independently investigate the Russian military's statements to independently verify the allegations. For instance, last year, after Kirillov's briefing implicating President Biden's son Hunter in a private-public partnership scheme to fund biological research in Ukraine, British media dug through files from Hunter's 'laptop from hell,' confirming Russia's claims.