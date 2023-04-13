https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/us-blocking-of-probes-into-pentagons-secretive-bioweapons-labs-smacks-of-global-threat-1109471555.html

US’ Blocking of Probes Into Pentagon's Secretive Bioweapons Labs Smacks of Global Threat

US’ Blocking of Probes Into Pentagon's Secretive Bioweapons Labs Smacks of Global Threat

The US is blocking probes into its secretive overseas bio-laboratories while continuing its controversial experiments with hundreds of deadly pathogens in... 13.04.2023, Sputnik International

2023-04-13T13:31+0000

2023-04-13T13:31+0000

2023-04-13T13:31+0000

analysis

us

opinion

bioweapon

ukraine

pathogens

laboratories

biological warfare

biological weapon

biological experiments

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102291/19/1022911923_0:93:2000:1218_1920x0_80_0_0_3c042b2f65bc455ad2f862da8e3593c5.jpg

The State Duma on April 12 approved the final report of the parliamentary commission investigating the activities of US biological laboratories in Ukraine. The 200-page document is based on findings made by Russia's Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops over the past year due to new data obtained during the special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine. According to Russian lawmakers, Washington is developing a "universal" genetically engineered biological weapon designed to cause severe damage to adversaries comparable to that of a "nuclear winter." The Duma commission drew attention to the fact that the Pentagon-funded US bioweapons labs dot the globe, threatening the biological security of both Russia and the international community.Earlier this month, the Russian Ministry of Defense revealed that the US had resumed the program for the construction of biological laboratories in Ukraine after a temporary pause and is expanding the format to train Ukrainian biologists. The Russian MoD specifically cited the minutes of a meeting of the working group of US and Ukrainian specialists under the leadership of representatives of the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) dated October 20, 2022 on the plans for the implementation of the "Biological Threat Reduction Program" in Ukraine. The ministry is currently investigating a staggering 240 pathogens of dangerous diseases found in four laboratories in Ukraine, including cholera and anthrax. According to Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops, the US is creating components of biological weapons in the immediate vicinity of Russia's borders. The Russian MoD first shed light on the US controversial bioweapons research in 30 Ukrainian laboratories in February 2022.For more sharp analysis, check out the latest episode of Sputnik’s podcast the Critical Hour.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/us-working-on-universal-genetically-engineered-bioweapon-russian-parliamentary-investigation-1109381193.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us biological research, us bioweapon labs, pentagon biolabs ukraine, pentagon bioweapon labs ukraine, us overseas biolabs, us biolabs china, biowarfare, anthrax, dangerous pathogens, experiments deadly pathogens