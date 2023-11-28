https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/ukraine-loses-up-to-135-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---mod-1115253387.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 135 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 135 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 135 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2023-11-28T11:30+0000
2023-11-28T11:30+0000
2023-11-28T11:30+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kiev
ukraine
donetsk
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112881448_0:127:3191:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_45dc79b3f8029be41f1d369923390369.jpg
During the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed three attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction and another one in the Zaporozhye direction. "In total, the enemy lost up to 135 military personnel in this [Donetsk] direction, as well as three pickup trucks," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Kiev has also lost up to 65 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has thrown into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering severe casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far. On November 1, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said in an interview with the Economist that Kiev's counteroffensive had reached a "stalemate."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/ukraine-loses-up-to-280-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-24-hours---moscow-1115163875.html
kiev
ukraine
donetsk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112881448_231:0:2962:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_057453103b01e85afac3e08a9b2fc4e1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donetsk direction, russian defense ministry, ukraine has lost
donetsk direction, russian defense ministry, ukraine has lost
Ukraine Loses Up to 135 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 135 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
During the given period, the Russian armed forces
have repulsed three attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction and another one in the Zaporozhye direction.
"In total, the enemy lost up to 135 military personnel in this [Donetsk] direction, as well as three pickup trucks," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Kiev has also lost up to 65 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has thrown into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering severe casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far. On November 1, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said in an interview with the Economist that Kiev's counteroffensive had reached a "stalemate."