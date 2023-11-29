International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kiev Loses Up to 250 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Kiev Loses Up to 250 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
The Ukrainian military has lost up to 250 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Russia repelled three Ukrainian attacks near Shumy, Kleshcheevka and liberated the Khromovo settlement in the Donetsk region. Russia repelled two attacks by Ukraine in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry said. Kiev lost up to 160 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction in the past day, the statement said.
Kiev Loses Up to 250 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military has lost up to 250 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Russia repelled three Ukrainian attacks near Shumy, Kleshcheevka and liberated the Khromovo settlement in the Donetsk region.
"The enemy lost up to 250 soldiers, five tanks and 12 vehicles. In addition, M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery installation and the US-made M777 artillery system, two D-30 and one D-20 howitzers, the Grad MLRS combat vehicle, as well as the Bukovel anti-drone electronic warfare system and an ammunition depot for multiple launch rocket systems," the ministry said.
Russia repelled two attacks by Ukraine in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry said.
Kiev lost up to 160 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction in the past day, the statement said.
"The enemy's daily losses amounted to up to 160 servicepeople, two armored combat vehicles, three cars, as well as a Grad MLRS combat vehicle," the ministry added.
