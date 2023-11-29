https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/kiev-loses-up-to-250-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---mod-1115279198.html

Kiev Loses Up to 250 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD

The Ukrainian military has lost up to 250 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2023-11-29T11:36+0000

2023-11-29T11:36+0000

2023-11-29T11:36+0000

Russia repelled three Ukrainian attacks near Shumy, Kleshcheevka and liberated the Khromovo settlement in the Donetsk region. Russia repelled two attacks by Ukraine in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry said. Kiev lost up to 160 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction in the past day, the statement said.

