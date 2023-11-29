https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/over-70-of-canadians-want-trudeau-to-step-down--poll-1115282109.html

Over 70% of Canadians Want Trudeau to Step Down – Poll

Seventy-two percent of Canadians would like to see Justin Trudeau step down as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party, an Ipsos poll showed on Wednesday.

The figure is a 12 percentage point increase from September. Even among Liberal Party voters, a third want him to step down, which is a 5 percentage point increase from September. Unlike Trudeau, the leaders of the Conservative Party, the New Democratic Party and the Bloc Quebecois all retain the support of the majority of Canadians, respectively with 56%, 51%, and 67% wanting them to remain at the helm. The poll also explored how many Canadians would consider voting for the Liberal Party if other prominent party members were to become its leader. A quarter of Canadians would vote for the Liberals if Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland was in charge. Twenty-one percent would support the ruling party if Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly became the head of the Liberals.

