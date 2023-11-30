https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/dublin-says-only-x-refused-to-take-down-vile-social-media-posts-during-anti-immigrant-riot-1115312736.html

Dublin Says Only X Refused to Take Down ‘Vile’ Social Media Posts During Anti-Immigrant Riot

Amid attempts to crack down on a riot that erupted in the capital city of Dublin last week, the Irish government has revealed it pressured social media companies to take down posts it said were fanning the flames of the violence.

The admission came during Prime Minister’s Questions in the Dáil Éireann on Wednesday, during which Justice Minister Helen McEntee sat in for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. McEntee told lawmakers that X, the social media site renamed from Twitter by CEO Elon Musk, had refused to take down “vile messages” on the site amid the Dublin riot last week.McEntee was asked about police claims that “far-right ringleaders” had used “sophisticated communication online” to coordinate their activities during the riot. She said the Garda had been “actively engaging with TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, or X” to take down what she described as “vile messages.”The riot started on November 23 after a 49-year-old Algerian-Irish man was arrested and accused of stabbing five people outside a primary school in eastern Dublin, including three children, leaving a five-year-old girl and a woman in her 30s in critical condition. Three passersby incapacitated the man, who had lived in Ireland for more than 20 years and became a naturalized citizen of the country. At the time of the attack, he had been staying at a special accommodation for homeless people, according to Irish media.As news of the attack spread, a crowd grew near the scene of the crime, with many believing the man had been an illegal immigrant. They carried signs and chanted anti-immigrant slogans, and many wore face-covering balaclava masks and carried crowbars and other devices fashioned as weapons. As they grew increasingly violent, the crowd of several hundred overwhelmed the Gardai and set fire to several vehicles, including a city bus and a tram, as well as several businesses, which were also looted.Police had subdued the riot after several hours and dispersed the crowd, with more than 35 people arrested during and after the riot.After the riot, Musk attacked the Irish government for attempting to suppress posts, accusing Varadkar of “hating the Irish people” and carrying out a “massive attack on freedom of speech.”Former mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor also attacked Varadkar’s government, claiming he was being made into a “scapegoat” for the riot after police said they were investigating his social media posts before and during the violence.The night before the stabbings, McGregor told his 10.3 million followers on X “Ireland, we are at war,” without further context.His next post that night simply said: “You reap what you sow.”The former MMA star has since condemned the violence, but characterized it as a justified response to the government’s inaction on immigration, which he connected to a wave of recent violent attacks.Interestingly, Musk has recently praised McGregor, endorsing a hypothetical election campaign by the former MMA fighter as “not a bad idea” and repeating McGregor’s position that Varadkar “hates the Irish people.”

