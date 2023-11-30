https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/malicious-stupidity-of-russophobes-moscow-slams-bulgaria-over-denying-diplomatic-overflight-1115298226.html

'Malicious Stupidity of Russophobes': Moscow Slams Bulgaria Over Denied Diplomatic Overflight

'Malicious Stupidity of Russophobes': Moscow Slams Bulgaria Over Denied Diplomatic Overflight

Bulgaria refused the overflight of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's plane since the initial approval did not apply to the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who was on board the plane.

Bulgaria refused the overflight of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's plane since the initial approval did not apply to the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who was on board the plane.Zakharova noted that this was "not only stupidity, but the dangerous stupidity of some schemers among the Bulgarian authorities"."The fact is that the rules of air communication are regulated by the 1944 Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation. It stipulates that the territory of a state should be understood as 'land areas and adjacent territorial waters'. The term 'territory' does not include airspace. In this regard, the already illegal EU sanctions cannot apply to a non-stop flight by an aircraft of a person who is banned from entering the territory of the state," Zakharova explained.The 30th Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is running from November 30 to December 1 in the capital of the North Macedonia, Skopje, where the OSCE members will decide on a candidate for the chairmanship.

