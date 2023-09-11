https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/western-russophobia-campaign-is-insane---daughter-of-chilean-political-prisoner-corvalan-1113286391.html

50 years ago on September 11, 1973, a military coup took place in Chile. Socialist President Salvador Allende was overthrown and a junta, led by General Augusto Pinochet, installed a brutal dictatorship.

On this occasion, Sputnik Mundo spoke with Viviana Corvalán, the daughter of legendary Chilean communist Luis Corvalán. Viviana addressed the events that took place half a century ago and her family’s life as they were forced into exile to the USSR, as well as the current issues of international politics.Corvalán Family, Victims of Pinochet DictatorshipIn an interview with #SputnikMundo, Viviana Corvalán reveals that after Pinochet came to power, her family, like many other victims of the dictatorship, had to go through hell. Viviana’s father, Luis Corvalán, then-general secretary of the Chilean Communist Party, was arrested and tortured. The same ordeal happened to his son, who died in exile at just 28 because of severe damage to his health."They completely ruined our lives. I suffered academically, politically or even in terms of friendships. Who would talk to you during the dictatorship? Our family was constantly being watched. In other words, whoever approached us was immediately claimed a communist," she said.The evil done to her family was so great that Corvalán admits: she still feels "terrible rage" and refuses to forgive those involved in the crimes committed during the dictatorship.‘Soviet Union Was Where I Felt Happiest’In 1976, Luis Corvalán was exchanged for Vladimir Bukovsky, a Soviet dissident, and received political asylum in the USSR as part of an agreement between Soviet and Chilean authorities under the mediation of the United States.Viviana Corvalán, 21 at the time, also came to Moscow with her younger sister. She says it was love at first sight with the country, which she already knew thanks to the gifts her father brought back from the USSR before the Chilean coup.When talking about the Russian capital and its residents, Corvalán emphasized their "greatness" and "elegance." She also added that Soviet society was "fantastic” and “wonderful," regarding its social achievements, which are still unattainable for many countries today."I could financially afford to pursue whatever studies I wanted; I had a place to live, I had access to free health care, I had love, colleagues and friends I keep in touch with to this day," says Corvalán, highlighting the stability of her life in the Soviet Union, in stark contrast with the anxiety she felt upon her return to Chile."The Soviet Union was where I felt the happiest. It is not only the USSR I miss, but also Russia," she said.‘Zelensky is being used as a puppet against Russia’According to Corvalán, the current global campaign of Russophobia is "insane." In this regard she regretted the attitude of the incumbent president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, who sides with Kiev when it comes to the Ukraine conflict.She also noted that the anti-Russian campaign in the West largely reminds her of Pinochet attacking the communists, which, according to her, is still relevant.

