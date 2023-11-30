https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/second-chance-at-life-wounded-russian-warrior-shares-his-story-1115306828.html
Second Chance at Life: Wounded Russian Warrior Shares His Story
Second Chance at Life: Wounded Russian Warrior Shares His Story
Sputnik correspondent Russell Bentley has a deep conversation with 'Electric', an old friend and comrade from XAH Spetsnaz Battalion.
Electric was one of the first soldiers to be invited into the first spetsnaz battalion of the Donetsk People's Republic's militia. His specialty was clearing mines and tripwires at the head of recon groups that worked far behind enemy lines.On one such mission, behind the lines in Avdeyevka, he was wounded by a high tech US motion sensor mine, and lost a leg. After surgery and rehab, he returned to XAH, as an instructor. After another year of service, he retired from the military, got married and developed a successful business. In his interview with Russell, Electric shares his recovery story.
Second Chance at Life: Wounded Russian Warrior Shares His Story
Sputnik correspondent Russell Bentley has a deep conversation with ‘Electric’, an old friend and comrade from XAH Spetsnaz Battalion.
Electric was one of the first soldiers to be invited into the first spetsnaz battalion of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s militia. His specialty was clearing mines and tripwires at the head of recon groups that worked far behind enemy lines.
On one such mission, behind the lines in Avdeyevka
, he was wounded by a high tech US motion sensor mine, and lost a leg. After surgery and rehab, he returned to XAH, as an instructor. After another year of service, he retired from the military, got married and developed a successful business. In his interview with Russell
, Electric shares his recovery story.