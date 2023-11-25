https://sputnikglobe.com/20231125/us-german-peace-talks-plot-shows-west-on-brink-of-losing-ukraine--professor--1115207552.html

US-German 'Peace Talks Plot' Shows West on Brink of Losing Ukraine

The two Western powers are reportedly trying to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into entering into talks with Russia, per German newspaper Bild. What's behind the report and its timing?

Washington and Berlin have reportedly kicked off a plot to push Ukraine for negotiations with Russia by slashing military supplies to Kiev and leaving Volodymyr Zelensky with little if any options, according to the German publication. According to Bild, there is also a plan B envisaging a frozen conflict that would solidify a new quasi-border between Ukraine and Russia along the contact line.The second aspect is an interview given by the leader of the Servant of the People faction, Davyd Arakhamia, which is "clearly synchronized with the West." According to Evstafiev, it is "even more indicative against the backdrop of problems at the front."Speaking to Western journalists, Arakhamia noted that Russia's main condition during the March 2022 peace talks with Kiev was Ukraine's neutrality and guarantees that the Eastern European country wouldn't join NATO. (It was Arakhamia who headed the Ukrainian delegation during the negotiations with Russians in Belarus and Türkiye in 2022.) In addition, he debunked the Western media narrative that Russia does not want to negotiate peace with Ukraine by saying that Moscow is open to talks and it may start them when Kiev is ready."Assistance from the European Union will be largely aimed at maintaining the functionality of the public administration system and some kind of social support, but not so much for military support. Therefore, the first point is that support for Kiev has become toxic in terms of politics. "The second point, which is absolutely clearly visible from the statements of Western sources, is that Kiev now faces the last moment when it can lay claim to more or less acceptable terms of a truce with Moscow. (…) The third point – which Westerners do not conceal – is that Russia will agree to any starting conditions for these negotiations. Arakhamia speaks about this directly, openly and without hesitation."West Gives Nothing Short of Ultimatum to ZelenskyPer the German newspaper, the US and Germany are going to supply Ukraine with limited amounts of weapons that would be enough to hold the line but not enough to launch a new offensive. This, the publication claims, would force Zelensky to consider a peace deal.Still, Evstafiev believes that the West wouldn't waste time on convincing Zelensky to start talks. It's more likely that they would give him an ultimatum: either he joins Russia at the negotiating table or his successor will. Zelensky is by no means indispensable in the eyes of the West, according to the professor.The West "needs a person who is willing to buy time in exchange for territory," said Evstafiev. Someone would stabilize the state system in Ukraine, carry out some reforms, ease the pressure on Ukrainians, "because the Zelensky regime has tightened the screws in terms of political and religious freedoms much deeper than is acceptable for the Americans and Germans," per the expert.When it comes to Zelensky, it would be very hard for him to reverse his months-long position on peace talks with Russia, according to Evstafiev. One should keep in mind that previously, the Ukrainian president issued a decree making bargaining with Moscow illegitimate. "This is absolutely unacceptable for Zelensky and his entourage," the professor remarked.(During a major armed conflict between France and the Algerian National Liberation Front (1954-1962) then-French President Charles de Gaulle came to the conclusion that continuing to hold on to Algeria, then a French colony, would exhaust France's resources and weaken its position in Europe. On July 5, 1962, Algeria won independence.)Why Has West Started Pushing Ukrainian Peace Talks Narrative?While some Western policy-makers apparently view Commander-in-Chief Gen. Valery Zaluzhny as Ukraine's de Gaulle, the problem is that he is unlikely to give up ambitions of taking back the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, according to Evstafiev. Both regions voted in local referendums to join Russia and officially became Russia's new territories starting from September 2022.Given that hardliners within the Ukrainian civil and military leadership are still strong, the West has a limited number of options. Hence plan B – a "frozen conflict" – cited by the German newspaper."All these negotiations are just an attempt to gain time to stabilize the internal situation in the territory now controlled by the Kiev regime. In my opinion, this needs to be paid attention to," Evstafiev pointed out.What's behind the West's attempts to stabilize the situation at all costs? The answer is clear, per the academic:

