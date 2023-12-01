https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/kim-jong-un-visits-army-air-force-headquarters-on-occasion-of-aviation-day-1115321864.html

Kim Jong Un Visits Army Air Force Headquarters on Occasion of Aviation Day

Kim Jong Un Visits Army Air Force Headquarters on Occasion of Aviation Day

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Air Force Command on the occasion of the country's Air Force Day, congratulated the military and called for further modernization of the air force's operational command system, outlining necessary development areas, North Korean state media reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited the Air Force Command on the occasion of the country's Air Force Day, congratulated the military, and called for further modernization of the Air Force's operational command system, outlining necessary development areas, North Korean state media reported.Kim Jong Un, accompanied by Marshal Pak Jong-chon and Vice Marshall Lee Yong-gill, congratulated soldiers on the occasion of Air Force Day. The North Korean leader inspected the operation control room and a special office for studying operation plans. He listened to a report by Air Force Commander General Kim Gwan-hek on the location of enemy forces and the Air Force's operational plan, and examined the progress made in the computerization of operational command and control.During his visit, Kim Jong Un outlined "tactical and operational lines" for the development of the Air Force to improve its combat readiness and war-fighting capability so that it can respond quickly and forcefully to "any military provocations and threats" from an enemy.

