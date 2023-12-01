International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Lost Over 125,000 People and 16,000 Weapons Over Six Months of Counteroffensive - Shoigu
Ukraine Lost Over 125,000 People and 16,000 Weapons Over Six Months of Counteroffensive - Shoigu
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 125,000 people and 16,000 units of weapons over the six-month counteroffensive, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
sergei shoigu
nato
kiev
Total mobilization in Ukraine, supplies of Western weapons and the introduction of reserves did not change the situation on the battlefield, but only increased the number of losses among Ukrainian troops, the minister said.Since early June, Ukrainian troops have been trying unsuccessfully to break through Russian defenses in the Zaporozhye, Yuzhnodonetsk, and Artemovsk (Bakhmut) regions, using combat units trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western military equipment, including the much-hyped German Leopard tanks and US-made Bradley armored vehicles.Shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, the United States and its allies stepped up their military support for Kiev. Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO countries are "playing with fire" by supplying arms to the Kiev regime, which the Kremlin says is helping to prolong the conflict in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev sent into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed and that Ukraine had suffered heavy casualties.
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 125,000 people and 16,000 units of weapons over the six-month counteroffensive, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.
"During the six months of the so-called counteroffensive, the enemy lost over 125,000 people and 16,000 units of various weapons," Shoigu told a meeting on military issues.
Total mobilization in Ukraine, supplies of Western weapons and the introduction of reserves did not change the situation on the battlefield, but only increased the number of losses among Ukrainian troops, the minister said.
"Our military acts competently and decisively, occupies a more advantageous position, and expands control zones in all directions," he added.
Since early June, Ukrainian troops have been trying unsuccessfully to break through Russian defenses in the Zaporozhye, Yuzhnodonetsk, and Artemovsk (Bakhmut) regions, using combat units trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western military equipment, including the much-hyped German Leopard tanks and US-made Bradley armored vehicles.
Shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, the United States and its allies stepped up their military support for Kiev. Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO countries are "playing with fire" by supplying arms to the Kiev regime, which the Kremlin says is helping to prolong the conflict in Ukraine.
