Ukraine Counteroffensive Running Out of Steam – UK Analyst

More than five months on, Kiev’s counteroffensive shows no sign of any progress as the Ukrainian army’s losses in men and materiel continue to increase.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive has run out of steam and the so-called mud season will not let Kiev score more success until next spring, UK political scientist Mark Galeotti has written in his article for the Times. Galeotti recalled in this regard that Western efforts to increase arms production are lagging behind Kiev’s demands, with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius admitting that the EU will not be able to fulfill its target of providing Ukraine with a million artillery shells and missiles by March 2024.Since the beginning of June, Ukrainian troops have unsuccessfully tried to break through Russian defensive lines in the Zaporozhye, Yuzhnodonetsk and Artemovsk (Bakhmut) areas as they used combat units trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western military equipment, including the much-hyped German-made Leopard tanks and the US-made Bradley armored vehicles.According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost more than 90,000 soldiers, almost 600 tanks and 1,900 armored vehicles since the start of the counteroffensive on June 4.Shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, the United States and its allies stepped up their military support to Kiev. Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO countries are "playing with fire" by supplying arms to the Kiev regime, which the Kremlin said adds to prolonging the conflict in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has emphasized that any shipment of weapons to Kiev would be considered a legitimate target for Russian forces.

