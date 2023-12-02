https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/bidens-ukraine-and-israel-funding-package-faces-gop-border-battle-1115346764.html
Biden's Ukraine and Israel Funding Package Faces GOP Border Battle
President Joe Biden's proposed $106 billion package earmarked for Ukraine and Israel languishes in limbo.
Biden's Ukraine and Israel Funding Package Faces GOP Border Battle
President Joe Biden's proposed $106 billion package earmarked for defense causes languishes in limbo. The funds, caught in the crossfire of political wrangling, face Republicans insisting on an overhaul of US-Mexico border policies as a precondition for approval.
As signs emerge of a growing Republican reluctance towards aiding Ukraine
, proponents are reframing the narrative. They claim that a significant portion of the allocated funds contributes to bolstering the domestic defense industry, redirecting investments and job opportunities back into the heart of America.
To bolster this claim, the Biden administration has strategically circulated an infographic on Capitol Hill, showing that the US has reaped over $27 billion in investments from arming Ukraine.
Former British MP Matthew Gordon-Banks, now a senior research fellow at the Armed Forces Defense Academy in Oxfordshire, has shed light on the intricate web linking of US defense establishments, equipment manufacturers, and political players.
According to him, with each allocation of funds to Ukraine, diverse sectors across the United States reap substantial benefits. The financial support extended by the defense industries becomes a potent tool, influencing elected officials to advocate for increased funding in foreign conflicts.
“However, so far as Ukraine is concerned, more and more Americans are realizing that scuppering the peace deal agreed between Russia and Ukraine in early 2022 has been a very serious mistake. Not only that, but Western defense industries have been unable to keep up with Russian production no matter what orders have been forthcoming,” he said.
Against this backdrop, the question arises whether this narrative manipulation can effectively sway Republicans, especially considering the existing disparities between Russian and American defense industries. Could it prompt them to greenlight a budget allocation for Ukraine?
Gordon-Banks opined with confidence that Capitol Hill will be unlikely to endorse another financial infusion for Ukraine unless there be a compromise.
“Republicans in Congress are seeking to use the issue to gain financial support for some of the domestic programs that concern them, namely border security between Mexico and the United States,” he noted.
The entwining of Ukraine's military assistance with US border security injects one of the US' most contentious domestic issues — immigration and border control — into the heart of a heated debate on foreign policy.
As Congress will reconvene from the holiday break, Biden's request takes center stage on the legislative agenda. The outcome holds immense significance, with failure potentially delaying US military support to Kiev and Tel Aviv. Such a delay risks undermining America's global stature in the midst of two ongoing conflicts.