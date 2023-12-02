https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/ukraine---bottomless-pit-mp-slams-kievs-soaring-demands-amid-growing-crisis-in-germany-1115342894.html
‘Ukraine - Bottomless Pit’: MP Slams Kiev's Soaring Demands Amid Growing Crisis in Germany
Amid growing concerns about waning international support for Ukraine's "struggle," Kiev's financial appetites are sending shockwaves through German society.
‘Ukraine - Bottomless Pit’: MP Slams Kiev's Soaring Demands Amid Growing Crisis in Germany
Amid growing concerns about waning international support for Ukraine's "struggle," Kiev's financial appetites are sending shockwaves through German society.
Sarah Wagenknecht, a member of the Bundestag, expressed her dissatisfaction with the staggering 24 billion euro "gift" to Ukraine.
"Ukraine increasingly resembles a bottomless pit. According to the German government's own figures, it has directly transferred 24 billion euros in tax revenues to Ukraine during the conflict. This includes funds for weapons and contributions to the Ukrainian state budget," she stated.
At the same time, Wagenknecht noted that the United States and some European countries are beginning to withhold aid to Ukraine
.
In addition, she stressed that the EU has provided financial aid to Ukraine totaling 85 billion euros, almost a quarter of which has been financed by German taxpayers
.
"This means that Germany has sent an additional 20 billion euros to Ukraine via the EU," the politician added.
Wagenknecht believes that the total amount of aid will reach 44 billion euros, and with the additional 14 billion euros allocated to help Ukrainian refugees, the sum will rise to 60 billion euros.
She emphasized that this is happening in a country where there is an ongoing debate about the affordability of allocating 2 billion euros to help impoverished children.
Western media often report that the US and the EU are growing weary
of the Ukrainian crisis and that support for Volodymyr Zelensky is waning. According to NBC, US and European officials are already discussing the possible consequences of peaceful negotiations with Russia, including what the former Soviet republic might have to give up to reach some sort of agreement.