Russia is a 'Reliable Partner' That Keeps Its Promises By Sending Grain to Africa
The first shipment of wheat arrived in Somalia from Russia this week as Moscow makes good on its commitment to supply grain for free to several African states by the end of this year.
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to supply grain free of charge to Africa’s poorest countries following the expiration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July.
A few months later, cargo ships loaded with grain
left Russian ports and set course to Somalia and Burkina Faso, with the first arriving in Mogadishu on November 30.
Ovigwe Eguegu, a Nigerian policy adviser at the Development Reimagined consultancy, welcomed this development, praising Putin for fulfilling his promise to aid African countries.
“We heard very recently about delivery to Burkina Faso as well,” he added. “At the time we consider Somalia is still in its construction process and dealing with issues of food insecurity. I think doing this pledge will go a long way in addressing food issues in the country.”
According to Eguegu, Russia’s initiative may even elicit a response from the West if it regards these grain shipments as “well received by the people of Somalia,” seeing how “political statements are often made to badmouth Moscow and sow discord in Russia's ties with African countries.”
He also lamented that many of the ships that carried grain from Ukrainian Black Sea Ports under the auspices of the Black Sea Grain Initiative did not head for Africa even though “the continent was used to pressure countries, particularly Russia,” to agree to said initiative.
Russia’s honoring of its commitment to supply grain to African states reinforces Moscow’s reputation as a “reliable partner that will work to match words with action,” said Eguegu, who added that “one reason there is so much fondness for Russia across Africa is a result of the USSR's reputation for standing with Africa and acting on promises made.”
“Russia today benefits from this legacy and seems to be building on it. I think that Russia, despite the conflict phase, is keeping its promises. And this shows the country's capabilities and responsibility,” he told Sputnik.
The Black Sea Grain Deal, which was supposed to facilitate the flow of grain from Ukraine and Russia to the countries of the Global South that desperately needed this commodity, ultimately resulted in Ukrainian grain heading to the European markets whereas exports of Russian grain and fertilizers got blocked by Western powers.