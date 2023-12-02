https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/russia-to-ship-200000-tons-of-grain-to-africa-1115341925.html

Russia to Ship 200,000 Tons of Grain to Africa

Russia to Ship 200,000 Tons of Grain to Africa

President Vladimir Putin promised that Russia would provide humanitarian aid in the form of grain to six African countries listed by the World Food Program during the Russia-Africa Summit in July.

2023-12-02T12:20+0000

2023-12-02T12:20+0000

2023-12-02T12:20+0000

world

russia

kremlin

vladimir putin

recep tayyip erdogan

africa insight

black sea grain deal

grain exports

grain supply

humanitarian aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/02/1115343227_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_788d38cd227abda477134cdad51011ed.png

President Vladimir Putin promised that Russia would provide humanitarian aid in the form of grain to six African countries listed by the World Food Program during the Russia-Africa Summit in July.The first shipments of wheat for Somalia and Burkina Faso left Russia in November.On Thursday, Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, welcomed the arrival of the first cargo ship carrying free grain. This timely delivery, comprising a substantial 25,000-ton shipment, aims to alleviate the impact of the recent devastating floods in the region.On 18 July, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered in cooperation between Turkiye, the UN and Russia, came to an end. Moscow stressed that the provisions of the agreement on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled. It claimed that a significant proportion of the supplies were going to wealthy European nations rather than to economically disadvantaged countries in Africa.After the deal expired, Putin assured that Moscow would continue to supply grain and fertilizers to African nations.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

world food program, russia grain africa, russia free grain africa, russia sending free grain to africa, russia offers free grain, black sea grain deal, russia gives free grain to africa