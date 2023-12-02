https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/us-makes-no-advanced-chips-on-its-soil-today---commerce-secretary-1115349442.html

US Makes No Advanced Chips on Its Soil Today - Commerce Secretary

US Makes No Advanced Chips on Its Soil Today - Commerce Secretary

The United States currently does not manufacture a single advanced semiconductor for artificial intelligence (AI) systems on its territory, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Saturday.

2023-12-02T21:56+0000

2023-12-02T21:56+0000

2023-12-02T21:56+0000

americas

us

china

taiwan

chips

chip

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105747/18/1057471818_0:142:2000:1267_1920x0_80_0_0_a4f5642b27afd50e0bd656725cbacdc8.jpg

She added that even the chips marketed under the brand of US technology company Nvidia are all made in Taiwan.Media reported at the end of October that Nvidia stopped accepting orders from Chinese enterprises for the manufacture of new chips due to export restrictions imposed by the US administration.In August 2022, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/beijing-banning-micron-means-china-has-mastered-chip-making-1110523565.html

americas

china

taiwan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us commerce secretary gina raimondo, us chip industry, us chipmakers, chips and science act of 2022