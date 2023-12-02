https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/us-makes-no-advanced-chips-on-its-soil-today---commerce-secretary-1115349442.html
US Makes No Advanced Chips on Its Soil Today - Commerce Secretary
The United States currently does not manufacture a single advanced semiconductor for artificial intelligence (AI) systems on its territory, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Saturday.
She added that even the chips marketed under the brand of US technology company Nvidia are all made in Taiwan.Media reported at the end of October that Nvidia stopped accepting orders from Chinese enterprises for the manufacture of new chips due to export restrictions imposed by the US administration.In August 2022, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout.
"Yes, we need manufacturing in America. Fundamentally, this is a national security initiative. The United States of America really makes no leading-edge chips on our shores today," Raimondo said at the Ronald Reagan National Defense Forum in California.
She added that even the chips marketed under the brand of US technology company Nvidia are all made in Taiwan.
Media reported at the end of October that Nvidia stopped accepting orders from Chinese enterprises for the manufacture of new chips due to export restrictions imposed by the US administration.
In August 2022, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order
to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout.