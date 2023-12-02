https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/watch-russian-artillery-eliminate-ukrainian-assault-team-1115342569.html
Watch Russian Artillery Eliminate Ukrainian Assault Team
Russian armed forces operating in the Ukrainian conflict zone continue to methodically eliminate whatever troops and armored vehicles the regime in Kiev throws at them.
Some actions of the Ukrainian troops may make one suspect that they, or perhaps their officers, have a rather poor understanding of what exactly they are up against.This video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense tells the short and grim tale of a Ukrainian assault team that attempted to sneak up on Russian positions near the village of Kleshcheevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.The Ukrainian team’s fate was sealed the moment they were spotted by a Russian drone that promptly related their coordinates to a nearest artillery unit, and their mission ended ingloriously when shells started raining on them.
Watch Russian Artillery Eliminate Ukrainian Assault Team
