https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/watch-russian-artillery-eliminate-ukrainian-assault-team-1115342569.html

Watch Russian Artillery Eliminate Ukrainian Assault Team

Watch Russian Artillery Eliminate Ukrainian Assault Team

Russian armed forces operating in the Ukrainian conflict zone continue to methodically eliminate whatever troops and armored vehicles the regime in Kiev throws at them.

2023-12-02T14:10+0000

2023-12-02T14:10+0000

2023-12-02T14:10+0000

russia

russian ministry of defense

artillery

video

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

dpr

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/02/1115342411_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c97b53a310afed82a777fbcec459c974.jpg

Some actions of the Ukrainian troops may make one suspect that they, or perhaps their officers, have a rather poor understanding of what exactly they are up against.This video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense tells the short and grim tale of a Ukrainian assault team that attempted to sneak up on Russian positions near the village of Kleshcheevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.The Ukrainian team’s fate was sealed the moment they were spotted by a Russian drone that promptly related their coordinates to a nearest artillery unit, and their mission ended ingloriously when shells started raining on them.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

No one will remain hidden Russian servicemen attacked the assault groups of the Ukrainian troops who were trying to approach the positions of the Russian troops in the Kleshcheyevka area of the DPR 2023-12-02T14:10+0000 true PT0M43S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

russian military operation in ukraine, russian artillery video, russian artillery strike video