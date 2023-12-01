https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/who-will-pay-for-zelenskys-defense-line-west-seems-uninterested--expert-1115331278.html

Who Will Pay for Zelensky's Defense Line? West Seems Uninterested — Expert

Who Will Pay for Zelensky's Defense Line? West Seems Uninterested — Expert

President Volodymyr Zelensky told the US press that Ukraine has entered a new phase of the conflict in winter. The US president wants to build defensive structures from Donbass to Western Ukraine. Will Kiev succeed?

2023-12-01T18:01+0000

2023-12-01T18:01+0000

2023-12-01T18:01+0000

us

russia's special operation in ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

joe biden

ivan konovalov

ukraine

kiev

donbass

democrats

republicans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/17/1115161102_0:162:3065:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_07102751b4e941369da5d5315e0137e3.jpg

Volodymyr Zelensky admitted in an interview with AP that Kiev failed to achieve desired results during the summer counteroffensive."There is not enough power to achieve the desired results faster. But this does not mean that we should give up, that we have to surrender," Zelensky claimed.Now the Ukrainian leader is seeking to build a new fortified defense line stretching from Donbass to Western Ukraine."I held a meeting where we discussed the construction of fortifications on the main defensive lines. These are the Avdeevka, Maryino, Kupyansk-Liman directions, as well as the frontier regions bordering Russia and Belarus," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram account.Russian military expert Ivan Konovalov believes that despite Zelensky putting on a brave face his latest initiative serves as an acknowledgment that Kiev is in no-win situation.Meanwhile, some Russian military observers have calculated how much Zelensky's defense line would cost. The total length of the defense line would be at least 2,800 km (1,700 miles), according to their estimates. It would take at least eight to nine months to build such a line, let alone a multi-layered defensive system, and cost at least $10 billion, they say.According to Konovalov, Zelensky's plan is just "mission impossible".The military expert drew attention to the lack of any oversight over Kiev's spending, which will make it absolutely impossible to calculate how much money would be really spent on construction and how much would end in Ukrainian politician pockets."How much do they already intend to steal? This is the big question that needs to be raised," Konovalov stressed. "And at the same time, one needs to ask Zelensky and his entourage how much money they intend to make out of this, because they want the West to pay for all this madness."Meanwhile, Republicans in the US House of Representatives have little appetite to subsidize Joe Biden's Ukraine adventure. They have repeatedly opposed new multi-billion packages for Kiev, requested by the US president, citing US domestic issues and Ukraine corruption suspicions.In October, Biden asked for $61.4 billion in aid for Kiev. Konovalov noted that the package did not include Zelensky's fortification spending."Nobody [in the West] is interested in Ukrainians sitting behind their defenses. I doubt that [Western leaders] are ready to sponsor this in any way," he continued. "They, of course, will not say 'no', but will hide behind words of solidarity and support for Kiev. But even in this case, the amounts of aid, which have already diminished, will definitely not increase."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/zelenskys-fortification-fetish-wont-alter-russias-strategy-1115329453.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/zelensky-zaluzhny-spat-tempest-in-a-teapot-concealing-ukraines-true-masters-1115308061.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/ukraines-colosseum-west-watching-zelensky-zaluzhny-fight-will-give-thumbs-up-to-most-malleable-1115289048.html

ukraine

kiev

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky announces construction of defensive line, western military and financial aid to ukraine dries up