Who Will Pay for Zelensky's Defense Line? West Seems Uninterested — Expert
© AFP 2023 / ANATOLII STEPANOVUkrainian infantrymen of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade "Otaman Kost Khordienko" stand in a trench at an undisclosed location near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine on April 13, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
© AFP 2023 / ANATOLII STEPANOV
President Volodymyr Zelensky told the US press that Ukraine has entered a new phase of the conflict in winter. The US president wants to build defensive structures from Donbass to Western Ukraine. Will Kiev succeed?
Volodymyr Zelensky admitted in an interview with AP that Kiev failed to achieve desired results during the summer counteroffensive.
"There is not enough power to achieve the desired results faster. But this does not mean that we should give up, that we have to surrender," Zelensky claimed.
Now the Ukrainian leader is seeking to build a new fortified defense line stretching from Donbass to Western Ukraine.
"I held a meeting where we discussed the construction of fortifications on the main defensive lines. These are the Avdeevka, Maryino, Kupyansk-Liman directions, as well as the frontier regions bordering Russia and Belarus," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram account.
Russian military expert Ivan Konovalov believes that despite Zelensky putting on a brave face his latest initiative serves as an acknowledgment that Kiev is in no-win situation.
"This is an acknowledgement that the Kiev regime is losing [at this stage]: they are changing tactics from offensive to defensive," Konovalov said. "Of course, Zelensky is unable to admit this officially. However, the very statement about the creation of fortified areas and structures in cities, that is, layering [of defenses], is precisely an admission that no one believes that the Ukrainian front will hold. It's an admission that the moment is approaching when it will really collapse. And therefore, [Zelensky] is creating approximately the same what [Adolf] Hitler did in accordance with his city defense plan. Everyone remembers how it all ended, what situation Nazi Germany had faced. Obviously, for the Kiev Nazis it will end in much the same way."
Meanwhile, some Russian military observers have calculated how much Zelensky's defense line would cost. The total length of the defense line would be at least 2,800 km (1,700 miles), according to their estimates. It would take at least eight to nine months to build such a line, let alone a multi-layered defensive system, and cost at least $10 billion, they say.
According to Konovalov, Zelensky's plan is just "mission impossible".
"It can't be done," the expert said. "And therefore, we need to remember that this is just a declaration, on the one hand. On the other hand, we should never forget that any undertaking of the Kiev regime is mired in corruption."
The military expert drew attention to the lack of any oversight over Kiev's spending, which will make it absolutely impossible to calculate how much money would be really spent on construction and how much would end in Ukrainian politician pockets.
"How much do they already intend to steal? This is the big question that needs to be raised," Konovalov stressed. "And at the same time, one needs to ask Zelensky and his entourage how much money they intend to make out of this, because they want the West to pay for all this madness."
Meanwhile, Republicans in the US House of Representatives have little appetite to subsidize Joe Biden's Ukraine adventure. They have repeatedly opposed new multi-billion packages for Kiev, requested by the US president, citing US domestic issues and Ukraine corruption suspicions.
In October, Biden asked for $61.4 billion in aid for Kiev. Konovalov noted that the package did not include Zelensky's fortification spending.
"In the eyes of Biden, his administration, and American Democrats in general Ukraine's major task is to carry out offensive actions... to create problems for Russia. They are not interested in Ukraine going on the defensive," Konavalov said. "Why is it needed? Therefore, Biden is still ready to give at least some money for ammunition, which actually harms Russian troops, harms the citizens of Donbass, and harms the Russian Federation. This is interesting to him."
"Nobody [in the West] is interested in Ukrainians sitting behind their defenses. I doubt that [Western leaders] are ready to sponsor this in any way," he continued. "They, of course, will not say 'no', but will hide behind words of solidarity and support for Kiev. But even in this case, the amounts of aid, which have already diminished, will definitely not increase."