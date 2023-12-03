https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/biden-impeachment-inquiry-republican-duty---us-house-speaker-1115351873.html
Republicans Have 'Duty' to Launch Biden Impeachment Inquiry - US House Speaker
Republicans Have 'Duty' to Launch Biden Impeachment Inquiry - US House Speaker
Mike Johnson said last month that Republican lawmakers would "very soon" reach a decision on whether to move forward with the impeachment process against the 46th US president.
2023-12-03T06:31+0000
2023-12-03T06:31+0000
2023-12-03T06:48+0000
americas
us
joe biden
hunter biden
impeachment
inquiry
republicans
democrats
investigation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/03/1115351528_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_e904066158ee3871bc414f0c95c3f23c.jpg
Republicans have enough votes to authorize a formal impeachment probe against US President Joe Biden, House Speaker Mike Johnson has told an American news network.According to the House Speaker, Republicans “have a duty to do this [probe]” and they “cannot stop the process.” He pledged that GOP lawmakers would not use the probe as a partisan political tool against the Democratic Party.He then referred to recent comments by fellow Republicans about the need for a vote to investigate Biden, which they argued would strengthen their legal standing in court. GOP members also accused the White House of "stonewalling" their investigation into Biden and his son's foreign business dealings.In that vein, Johnson told the US broadcaster that "now we [Republicans] are being stalled by the White House because they're preventing at least two to three DOJ [Department of Justice] witnesses from coming forward".The comments come days after US media reported that Congressional Republicans are considering a vote to authorize a formal impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden in the coming weeks.In September, then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy authorized an impeachment inquiry into alleged bribery and influence peddling involving the Biden family. GOP congressmen say they have enough evidence to prove that the Biden family capitalized on Joe's name to get money and valuable gifts in return for favors.This came after Hunter Biden was accused of using his father's name to open doors in the business world and make lucrative deals - including with China and Ukraine - that the president may have covered up and even profited from. POTUS denied the allegations, claiming he never discussed foreign business deals with his son.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/biden-latest-of-five-us-presidents-to-face-or-be-threatened-with-impeachment-1113804539.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/is-the-looming-gops-impeachment-bid-the-last-straw-to-unseat-joe-biden-in-2024-1115192735.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/03/1115351528_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_783b1b36ace1feb955fe5d6da6717e92.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
impeachment process against us president joe biden, republicans' push for initiating the biden impeachment inquiry
impeachment process against us president joe biden, republicans' push for initiating the biden impeachment inquiry
Republicans Have 'Duty' to Launch Biden Impeachment Inquiry - US House Speaker
06:31 GMT 03.12.2023 (Updated: 06:48 GMT 03.12.2023)
Mike Johnson said last month that Republican lawmakers would make a decision "very soon" on whether to move forward with impeachment proceedings against the 46th president of the United States.
Republicans have enough votes to authorize a formal impeachment probe
against US President Joe Biden, House Speaker Mike Johnson has told an American news network.
When asked whether GOP members would launch such a probe Johnson said “I believe we will, I suspect no Democrats will assist in this effort, but they should”.
According to the House Speaker, Republicans “have a duty to do this [probe]” and they “cannot stop the process.” He pledged that GOP lawmakers would not use the probe as a partisan political tool against the Democratic Party.
“[House GOP conference chair] Elise [Stefanik] and I both served on the impeachment defense team of Donald Trump twice, when the Democrats used it for brazen partisan political purposes. We decried that use of it. This is very different,” Johnson noted.
He then referred to recent comments by fellow Republicans about the need for a vote to investigate Biden, which they argued would strengthen their legal standing in court. GOP members also accused the White House of "stonewalling" their investigation into Biden and his son's foreign business dealings.
In that vein, Johnson told the US broadcaster that "now we [Republicans] are being stalled by the White House because they're preventing at least two to three DOJ [Department of Justice] witnesses from coming forward".
“A formal impeachment inquiry vote on the floor will allow us to take it to the next necessary step, and I think it’s something we have to do at this juncture,” Johnson emphasized.
The comments come days after US media reported that Congressional Republicans are considering a vote to authorize a formal impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden in the coming weeks.
In September, then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy authorized an impeachment inquiry into alleged bribery and influence peddling involving the Biden family. GOP congressmen say they have enough evidence to prove that the Biden family
capitalized on Joe's name to get money and valuable gifts in return for favors.
This came after Hunter Biden
was accused of using his father's name to open doors in the business world and make lucrative deals - including with China and Ukraine - that the president may have covered up and even profited from. POTUS denied the allegations, claiming he never discussed foreign business deals with his son.