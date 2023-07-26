https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/biden-crime-family-dodgy-dealings-slowly-but-surely-coming-to-light-1112153209.html

Biden 'Crime Family' Dodgy Dealings Slowly but Surely Coming to Light

With US President Joe Biden's son Hunter set to finalise his plea bargain deal this week, Charles Ortel detailed the web of front companies the Biden family used to get rich after his stint as vice-president to Barack Obama.

The secret of the Biden family's mysterious wealth is gradually being unearthed, says a criminal fraud expert.US President Joe Biden's son Hunter has escaped jail for his alleged influence peddling abroad — along with illegally owning a handgun — with a plea bargain deal, but the details of the family's corruption continue to leak out thanks to government whistleblowers.Fraud investigator Charles Ortel told Sputnik that the Biden family "has never made an honest nickel in its life."He recalled that during the 1988 election campaign, a much younger and more coherent, "had to basically repudiate himself" and admit "he was a serial liar and plagiarist."Looking at Biden's published tax returns going back to 1998, the sleuth noted that from 2001 to 2016 he had around $250,000 of taxable income per year."Which is not really a lot when you're a senator and you're commuting back and forth and you've got kids you had to put through college and grad school and you've got an expensive mortgage on your house," Ortel stressed.But in the year after he left office as vice-president on January 20, 2017, Biden's declared income suddenly soared nearly 40-fold. "Jill and Joe report taxable income of $9.6 million for 2017. That's just absurd," he said.Ortel said the money came from two "shady sources", both corporate entities named in reference to Joe Biden's Irish heritage and the original Italian surname of his wife Jill's family. The first, CelticCapri, was set up at the end of January 2017 and only operated for 11 months. But during that time it paid the Bidens $9.1 million, approximately $860,000 per month. The other corporation, Giacoppa, was founded on March 15 2017 and paid out more than $560,000 to the couple."The mainstream press has protected Biden and worked to install and deflect any realistic criticism against the Biden family," Ortel said. "He's gotten the benefit of the doubt for way too long, and I think the reckoning has finally arrived."For more incisive analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show The Backstory.

