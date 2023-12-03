https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/french-president-says-israel-will-need-10-years-to-completely-eliminate-hamas-1115350406.html

French President Says Israel Will Need 10 Years to Completely Eliminate Hamas

French President Says Israel Will Need 10 Years to Completely Eliminate Hamas

French President said that if Israel intends to completely eliminate Palestinian movement Hamas, the war will last 10 years, so Israel should more clearly articulate its goal in the conflict.

2023-12-03T03:19+0000

2023-12-03T03:19+0000

2023-12-03T03:19+0000

world

emmanuel macron

israel

gaza strip

france

palestine-israel conflict

israeli-palestinian conflict

israel-gaza conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/12/1104364805_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_be684b4229a360edece3ceb6bcb5c771.jpg

The French president also added that "the destruction of an entire territory or the bombing of all civilian potential" is not "a good response to the actions of a terrorist group." On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.Last week, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times, but on Friday, December 1, the Israeli military resumed fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, saying the group had violated the humanitarian pause by opening fire on Israeli territory.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/bidens-ukraine-and-israel-funding-package-faces-gop-border-battle-1115346764.html

israel

gaza strip

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

french president, palestinian movement hamas, how long will israeli-palestinian conflict last, israel goals in gaza,