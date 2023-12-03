https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/over-2500-trucks-stuck-at-ukrainian-polish-border-amid-strike-by-drivers---border-guard-1115356002.html

Over 2,500 Trucks Stuck at Ukrainian-Polish Border Amid Strike by Drivers - Border Guard

More than 2,500 trucks have been stuck in line at the Ukrainian-Polish border due to a strike by Polish carriers, demanding the resumption of permits for border crossings by Ukrainian carriers, which were canceled by the "transport visa-free regime," the Ukrainian Border Guard Service said on Sunday.

"There are four directions where the protesters across the border have been blocking the movement of trucks on access roads. These are the directions of the Yagodyn, Krakovets, Rava-Ruskaya checkpoints, and the direction of the Shehyni checkpoint has also been on the list since November 23. As of this morning, according to the information we have received from Polish border guards, there are over 2,500 cargo vehicles in the queue," Andriy Demchenko, a border service spokesman, told the Ukrainian parliament's official broadcaster.Most of the trucks, or 850 cargo vehicles, are crowded at the Rava-Ruskaya checkpoint, he said, adding that another 600 had been stuck at Krakovets and Shehyni checkpoints each, and 450 at the Yagodyn border crossing. A certain number of trucks have managed to cross the border, but they are very few compared to the time before November 6, when the protests began, Demchenko said. Polish carriers started blocking automobile checkpoints on the border with Ukraine in early November to protest what they said was the Polish government's inaction over their loss of business to foreign competitors. Their disconnect is associated with the fact that Ukrainian truckers have been exempt from obtaining permits to cross the Polish border since February 2022, which has made their services cheaper and more attractive to customers. The protesters demand the reintroduction of restrictions on Ukrainian truckers entering Poland and a ban on Poland-based transport companies with capital from outside the European Union. The strike is expected to last until January 2024.

