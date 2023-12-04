https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/houthi-attack-on-commercial-ships-in-red-sea-a-warning-to-israel-and-us---experts-1115378539.html

Houthi Attack on Commercial Ships in Red Sea a Warning to Israel and US - Experts

Houthi Attack on Commercial Ships in Red Sea a Warning to Israel and US - Experts

Three Bahama- and Panama-flagged commercial vessels, allegedly belonging to Jewish businessmen, were subjected to a Houthi missile attack in the Red Sea on Sunday. A US warship in the region reportedly shot down three drones in self-defense.

2023-12-04T18:10+0000

2023-12-04T18:10+0000

2023-12-04T18:10+0000

middle east

analysis

hassan nasrallah

red sea

israel

gaza

houthi

hamas

israel defense forces (idf)

cargo ship

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112797484_0:353:2992:2036_1920x0_80_0_0_6f1360bf7bafb892215038a32124dfe0.jpg

A recent escalation of tensions in the Red Sea has come on the heels of the resumption of the military operation in Gaza by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).The Red Sea is considered one of the most important trade routes in the region. It extends southeastward from Suez, Egypt, to the Indian Ocean through the Bab el Mandeb sound and the Gulf of Aden. Over 10% of global trade passes through the Red Sea annually. On Sunday, multiple commercial vessels were simultaneously attacked by Houthi militants for the first time in the Israel-Hamas war."Both of the cargo ships targeted by the Houthi in November and a few days ago were not Israeli-flagged ships, but they were owned by Israeli businessmen. That was the aim of the direct target of the pro-Iranian government," the scholar continued.Last month, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah linked Shiite attacks on US military bases and personnel in Syria and Iraq to the unfolding Gaza war. "To the Americans, I say: If you want the secondary fronts to stop, you must cease the aggression on Gaza," he said on November 11. On November 20, Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship that passed the Red Sea and took its 25 crew members hostage. During the week-long truce between Israel and Islamist Palestinian group Hamas militants across the region appeared to hit the pause button. However, after the humanitarian pause ended, tensions have grown even higher.Per Saad, one might expect that Houthi and Shiite militants are likely to proceed with their attacks as long as the US-backed Israeli military is continuing their operation in Gaza. He doesn't rule out that the situation may run out of control if the number of civilian casualties continues to grow in the strip.For its part, the Israeli government has made it clear that it is determined to eradicate Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Tel Aviv. Israeli policy-makers argue that the Islamist group is using Palestinians in Gaza as "human shields" while launching attacks from the strip. At the same time, Israel has come under criticism from Arab states and the UN over the skyrocketing death toll among civilians. As Tel Aviv and Washington don't demonstrate any inclination to scale down the intensity of military actions, the situation on the ground is deteriorating.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/us-warns-ships-to-exercise-caution-in-red-sea-gulf-of-aden-after-ship-attacks-1115262080.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/four-reasons-us-troops-should-pull-out-of-syria-and-iraq-asap-1115238924.html

red sea

israel

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

red sea, israel, middle east, hamas, israel-hamas war, houthi attack on three commercial vessels, gaza war, the gaza strip, hassan nasrallah, yemen, iraq, syria, shiite militants