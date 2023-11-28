https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/us-warns-ships-to-exercise-caution-in-red-sea-gulf-of-aden-after-ship-attacks-1115262080.html

US Warns Ships to 'Exercise Caution’ in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden After Ship Attacks

US Warns Ships to 'Exercise Caution’ in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden After Ship Attacks

In response to several attacks and seizures of commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean in recent weeks, the US government has issued a warning to navigators to “exercise caution” when transiting the waterways.

2023-11-28T19:09+0000

2023-11-28T19:09+0000

2023-11-28T19:07+0000

world

red sea

indian ocean

gulf of aden

houthi movement

somali pirates

israeli-palestinian conflict

hijacking

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112823748_0:165:3027:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_c4327c85e8a06dafb510054149e93012.jpg

“Exercise caution when transiting these areas and remain cognizant of evolving threats in this region,” the US Department of Transportation said on Monday in an alert about the seizure of several ships in recent days.The southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden have long been dangerous areas to traverse, especially due to the war in Yemen between the Yemeni government and its Sunni allies and the insurgent Shiite Ansarallah movement, better known as the Houthis, that has raged since 2015. However, Somali pirates, driven by desperation from decades of civil war, have threatened nearby commercial vessels for nearly two decades.Recently, however, things have taken a new turn with the war between Israel and Palestinian militant groups that re-erupted on October 7. Seemingly triumphant in the Yemeni civil war, Ansarallah has declared itself allied with the Palestinian resistance groups and launched a series of drone and ballistic missile attacks against the southern Israeli city of Eilat, as well as US warships in the region.A few days after the Galaxy Leader was seized, the Liberia-flagged chemicals tanker Central Park was boarded and temporarily seized in the Gulf of Aden. The ship is owned by Zodiac Maritime, which is chaired by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer. However, after the US Navy boarded the vessel on Monday and returned control to the owners, it was revealed the hijackers were Somalis, not Yemenis, and that Ansarallah was not involved.Nonetheless, the Yemeni group fired a pair of ballistic missiles at the USS Mason, the American destroyer that responded to the distress call, a few hours after the incident with the Central Park had ended. The missiles fell into the sea roughly 10 nautical miles from the warship.Another vessel, the Maltese-flagged container ship CMA CGM Symi, was allegedly targeted by an Iranian-made drone carrying a small bomb, while in the Indian Ocean. Anonymous US officials told US media they believed the attack had been coordinated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), although they provided nothing to substantiate that claim. CMA CGM is part of the Singapore-based company Eastern Pacific Shipping, another part of Ofer’s shipping empire.According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, nearly 15,000 people have been killed in the territory, although thousands more remain unaccounted for amid the widespread destruction and massive population transfer by the Israeli Defense Forces. Some 1,200 Israeli civilians were killed on October 7 amid a cross-border attack by Gazan militant forces, and according to the IDF, at least 66 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the Gaza invasion, although Hamas and other Palestinian groups have claimed dozens of strikes on Israeli armored vehicles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/economic-implications-of-the-houthi-seizure-of-the-galaxy-leader-1115096767.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/houthi-leader-threatens-to-attack-israels-ships-in-red-sea-1114964602.html

red sea

indian ocean

gulf of aden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

ship hijacking red sea, did the houthis hijack an israeli ship, is the red sea dangerous