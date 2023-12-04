https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/joe-biden-received-direct-monthly-payments-from-his-sons-business-entity-1115378668.html

Joe Biden Received 'Direct Monthly Payments' From His Son's Business Entity

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden received monthly payments from a business entity linked to his son, Hunter Biden, US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Monday.

The Owasco P.C. account received payments from China and other "shady corners of the world," US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said in a statement. According to Comer, the US Justice Department is investigating Hunter Biden for allegedly using the company for tax evasion and other criminal purposes. The payments to Joe Biden are part of a pattern indicating that he benefited from an influence peddling scheme centered around his family, the сhairman added. The House Oversight Committee continues to investigate alleged criminal activity by the Biden family and they must be held accountable for "blatant corruption," he emphasized.Joe Biden has repeatedly denied any involvement with his son’s foreign business activities.

