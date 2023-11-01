International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/biden-received-40k-in-laundered-chinese-money-in-2018---house-oversight-chair-1114645569.html
Biden Received $40k in Laundered Chinese Money in 2018 - House Oversight Chair
Biden Received $40k in Laundered Chinese Money in 2018 - House Oversight Chair
US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Wednesday that Joe Biden received a personal check for $40,000 in allegedly laundered money from China involving Hunter Biden’s companies.
2023-11-01T15:48+0000
2023-11-01T16:47+0000
americas
joe biden
hunter biden
us
china
house oversight committee
james comer
corruption scandal
corruption
cefc
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114344136_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fcaaa3141670771d2ff47e0979cd36a3.jpg
“House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today released a video and bank records memorandum revealing how Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered China money from the account of his brother, James Biden, and his sister-in-law, Sara Biden, in the form of a personal check,” the committee stated in a press release. The committee traced the path of money from China to Joe Biden's account, starting in July 2017, when Hunter Biden began corresponding with his Chinese business partner Raymond Zhao demanding a capital payment of $10 million, according to the release. On August 8, 2017, Hudson West III, a joint venture established by Hunter Biden and CEFC (a Chinese energy company linked to the Chinese Communist Party) associate Gongwen Dong sent $400,000 to Owasco, P.C., an entity owned and controlled by Hunter Biden, after it had received $5 million from Northern International Capital, another Chinese company affiliated with CEFC, the release said. On August 14, Hunter Biden transferred $150,000 to Lion Hall Group, a company owned by President Biden’s brother James and sister-in-law Sara Biden followed by a September 3 check from Sara Biden to Joe Biden for $40,000 for a “loan payment.” Today's release is the latest episode in the committee's investigation into the financial frauds of the Biden family. Earlier in October, Comer said that the committee obtained evidence Joe Biden received a $200,000 direct payment from his brother James Biden in March 2018 for his brokering of an investment from the Middle East.Later on Wednesday, White House spokesman for oversight and investigations Ian Sams in a series of X posts ridiculed and slammed House Oversight Committee chair James Comer’s claims about corruption inside the Biden family.Sams cited fact-checking reports by The Messenger, CNN, and MSNBC that in both cases Biden was getting his money back after he loaned it to his brother while he was a private citizen between 2016 and 2020.Apparently, Comer disagrees with this portrayal as on the previous day he said in an interview that the committee’s impeachment investigation is in the “downhill phase” and the panel is getting ready to bring all the people engaged in the financial dealings of the Biden family in for depositions or committee hearings.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/corruption-case-did-joe-biden-benefit-from-hunters-cash-bonanza-1112543041.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/pants-on-fire-team-biden-reportedly-lied-about-joes-dinner-with-ukrainian-burisma-exec-1112425884.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/will-hunter-biden-and-devon-archer-get-last-laugh--1112274406.html
americas
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114344136_215:0:2946:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4eb0ad53991d650cd25ca52fad3832c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
biden family, biden corruption, corrupted biden, corrupt biden, corrupt family, corrupt president, biden family corruption, corruption among biden, biden corruption, corruption among biden, biden corruption scandal, biden fake identities, biden aliases, hunter biden, biden bribery and corruption, biden probe, biden impeachment probe, biden and china, financial fraud, biden-china fraud, biden-china corruption
biden family, biden corruption, corrupted biden, corrupt biden, corrupt family, corrupt president, biden family corruption, corruption among biden, biden corruption, corruption among biden, biden corruption scandal, biden fake identities, biden aliases, hunter biden, biden bribery and corruption, biden probe, biden impeachment probe, biden and china, financial fraud, biden-china fraud, biden-china corruption

Biden Received $40k in Laundered Chinese Money in 2018 - House Oversight Chair

15:48 GMT 01.11.2023 (Updated: 16:47 GMT 01.11.2023)
© AFP 2023 / JONATHAN ERNSTUS President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the conflict between Israel and Gaza and the conflagration in Ukraine from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 19, 2023.
US President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the conflict between Israel and Gaza and the conflagration in Ukraine from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 19, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Wednesday that Joe Biden received a personal check for $40,000 in allegedly laundered money from China involving Hunter Biden’s companies.
“House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today released a video and bank records memorandum revealing how Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered China money from the account of his brother, James Biden, and his sister-in-law, Sara Biden, in the form of a personal check,” the committee stated in a press release.
The committee traced the path of money from China to Joe Biden's account, starting in July 2017, when Hunter Biden began corresponding with his Chinese business partner Raymond Zhao demanding a capital payment of $10 million, according to the release.
Vice President-elect, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., left, stands with his son Hunter during a re-enactment of the Senate oath ceremony, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2009, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2023
Americas
Corruption Case: Did Joe Biden Benefit From Hunter's Cash Bonanza?
11 August, 17:50 GMT
On August 8, 2017, Hudson West III, a joint venture established by Hunter Biden and CEFC (a Chinese energy company linked to the Chinese Communist Party) associate Gongwen Dong sent $400,000 to Owasco, P.C., an entity owned and controlled by Hunter Biden, after it had received $5 million from Northern International Capital, another Chinese company affiliated with CEFC, the release said.
On August 14, Hunter Biden transferred $150,000 to Lion Hall Group, a company owned by President Biden’s brother James and sister-in-law Sara Biden followed by a September 3 check from Sara Biden to Joe Biden for $40,000 for a “loan payment.”
Today's release is the latest episode in the committee's investigation into the financial frauds of the Biden family. Earlier in October, Comer said that the committee obtained evidence Joe Biden received a $200,000 direct payment from his brother James Biden in March 2018 for his brokering of an investment from the Middle East.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2023
Americas
Pants on Fire: Team Biden Reportedly Lied About Joe's Dinner With Ukrainian Burisma Exec
6 August, 17:33 GMT
Later on Wednesday, White House spokesman for oversight and investigations Ian Sams in a series of X posts ridiculed and slammed House Oversight Committee chair James Comer’s claims about corruption inside the Biden family.

“Comer’s lies and conspiracy theories are getting more desperate by the day,” Sams said in one of his posts.

Sams cited fact-checking reports by The Messenger, CNN, and MSNBC that in both cases Biden was getting his money back after he loaned it to his brother while he was a private citizen between 2016 and 2020.
Hunter Biden walks to Marine One on the Ellipse outside the White House May 22, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2023
Americas
Will Hunter Biden and Devon Archer 'Get Last Laugh'?
31 July, 12:20 GMT
Apparently, Comer disagrees with this portrayal as on the previous day he said in an interview that the committee’s impeachment investigation is in the “downhill phase” and the panel is getting ready to bring all the people engaged in the financial dealings of the Biden family in for depositions or committee hearings.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала