Biden Received $40k in Laundered Chinese Money in 2018 - House Oversight Chair

US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Wednesday that Joe Biden received a personal check for $40,000 in allegedly laundered money from China involving Hunter Biden’s companies.
2023-11-01T15:48+0000
“House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today released a video and bank records memorandum revealing how Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered China money from the account of his brother, James Biden, and his sister-in-law, Sara Biden, in the form of a personal check,” the committee stated in a press release. The committee traced the path of money from China to Joe Biden's account, starting in July 2017, when Hunter Biden began corresponding with his Chinese business partner Raymond Zhao demanding a capital payment of $10 million, according to the release. On August 8, 2017, Hudson West III, a joint venture established by Hunter Biden and CEFC (a Chinese energy company linked to the Chinese Communist Party) associate Gongwen Dong sent $400,000 to Owasco, P.C., an entity owned and controlled by Hunter Biden, after it had received $5 million from Northern International Capital, another Chinese company affiliated with CEFC, the release said. On August 14, Hunter Biden transferred $150,000 to Lion Hall Group, a company owned by President Biden’s brother James and sister-in-law Sara Biden followed by a September 3 check from Sara Biden to Joe Biden for $40,000 for a “loan payment.” Today's release is the latest episode in the committee's investigation into the financial frauds of the Biden family. Earlier in October, Comer said that the committee obtained evidence Joe Biden received a $200,000 direct payment from his brother James Biden in March 2018 for his brokering of an investment from the Middle East.Later on Wednesday, White House spokesman for oversight and investigations Ian Sams in a series of X posts ridiculed and slammed House Oversight Committee chair James Comer’s claims about corruption inside the Biden family.Sams cited fact-checking reports by The Messenger, CNN, and MSNBC that in both cases Biden was getting his money back after he loaned it to his brother while he was a private citizen between 2016 and 2020.Apparently, Comer disagrees with this portrayal as on the previous day he said in an interview that the committee’s impeachment investigation is in the “downhill phase” and the panel is getting ready to bring all the people engaged in the financial dealings of the Biden family in for depositions or committee hearings.
15:48 GMT 01.11.2023 (Updated: 16:47 GMT 01.11.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Wednesday that Joe Biden received a personal check for $40,000 in allegedly laundered money from China involving Hunter Biden’s companies.
